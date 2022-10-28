All I hear is a bunch of dam excuses about putting a grocery store downtown. It amazes me how they got excuses about building a grocery store, But everytime i turn around they are building restaurants, coffee ☕️ shops, Ice-cream shops etc. My opinion is the Northside of Killeen is considered to some as being the ghetto part of Killeen. That's why no one wants to invest in putting anything on this side of town.
So in the article they said that they wanna bring a boutique style grocery store on the Northside of Killeen. I don't think that nobody cares about the store being boutique styled, Just build a dam store here
We don’t have a mayor or city council that knows how to negotiate with a business to build a grocery store in North Killeen.Just because you’re in that position, doesn’t mean you have the skills to negotiate!We need people who understand business, their needs and how to give tax breaks to lure them into investing long term in our city.Not, hit them with a bunch of BS regulations.
