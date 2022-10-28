Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Photos From Sheamus’ Wedding Posted Online
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married on Friday. Yesterday, former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry took to Twitter to post a bunch of photos from the ceremony. Fast forward to today where Drew McIntyre, who was one of Sheamus’ groomsmen for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Reaction To Him Using The Moonsault
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on seeing Jacob Fatu use the Moonsault in his match against Josh Alexander at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Additionally, Angle commented on Vince McMahon’s original reaction when...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Britt Baker, Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy Attend Fulham FC Match
AEW wrestler Britt Baker took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photo of herself, AEW President Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy at a Fulham FC match:. Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog looks at some fan mail. You can check that out below:. You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
Buff Bagwell Comments On DDP Helping Him With His Addiction Recovery
As many of you know by now, Buff Bagwell has been working closely with DDP as he tries to beat his demons stemming from addiction. During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, “Buff The Stuff” commented on the latest stage of his recovery process and continuing to work with Diamond Dallas Page to stay clean.
ewrestlingnews.com
Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown closed out with Bray Wyatt getting on the microphone and cutting a promo. Wyatt hyped up his return to WWE and claimed to be the best version of himself. He was then interrupted by a masked man on the Titantron, who...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Announced For RAW, Brothers Of Destruction News
WWEShop.com is selling a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series replica title belt. You can head over to the website to grab one for $499.99. In other news, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW. As of this...
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Details Negotiations Between WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH For Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura received permission from WWE to work the bout. “After a disagreement at first, he persisted in negotiating with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Diamante vs. Madison Rayne. Kiera...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Card – 3 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, we now have three matches announced for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey. You can check out the updated AEW Full Gear 2022 lineup below:. AEW World Championship Match:. Jon Moxley vs....
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Criticises Tony Khan’s Handling Of AEW Backstage Drama
AEW has had no shortage of backstage drama in recent months and Jim Cornette has been very critical of Tony Khan’s handling of events. 2022 has not been the greatest year for AEW as it began with one of the founding Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes leaving the company and returning to WWE. The company endured the drama surrounding MJF heading into Double Or Nothing when it looked questionable if the star was even going to show up for his scheduled match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Interested In Bringing Back Tegan Nox & “Several” Women
WWE’s women’s roster could be about to grow with the company attempting to bring more released Superstars back. Since Triple H took over as Head of Talent in July, several released female wrestlers have returned, including Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Hit Row’s B-Fab and Candice LeRae. On this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On ROH Talent Contracts, AEW Plans
We have some news on how AEW is handling some of the talent who are working with the Ring of Honor brand. According to a report from Fightful, some of the wrestlers who worked the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event back in July, and who have worked in ROH-related angles in AEW, are not signed to “tiered” or full-time talent contracts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, WOW, NWA, More
You can check out today’s episode of NWA USA below. The following matches are featured:. * Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design. * Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten. The following matches will be taking place on this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Juice Robinson & Bandido Agree To AEW Deals
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with All Elite Wrestling. The news comes after both men had great showcase matches on Dynamite against Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, respectively. The report, which comes from Mike Johnson, states, “I can also tell you that...
