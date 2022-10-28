ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.

