Read full article on original website
Related
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Elon Musk has added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside the Gulfstream G700, which is designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.
Musk currently owns four jets, including three Gulfstream and one Dassault aircraft. His new jet is expected to replace his Gulfstream G650ER.
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China
Chinese regulators have downplayed risks from the country's real estate slump and slowing growth at a financial conference in Hong Kong
Comments / 0