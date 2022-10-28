Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Europe needs its industrial companies to save energy amid soaring costs and shrinking supplies, and they are delivering - demand for natural gas and electricity both fell in the past quarter.
North Korea launches at least 10 missiles; South Korea answers with its own test missiles
South Korea launched at least three test missiles on Wednesday after North Korea fired off at least 10 missiles. The barrage of fire comes after NoKo threatened to use nuclear weapons.
2 Koreas exchange missile tests near tense sea border
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests at the same border area.
Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse
MORBI, India, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled.
KFC's Middle East and North Africa franchisee plans dual listing in UAE, Saudi
DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Americana Restaurants, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut, said it planned to launch an initial public offering (IPO), followed by a dual listing in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Oil prices rise on demand optimism after U.S. crude stocks drawdown
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.
