Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Europe needs its industrial companies to save energy amid soaring costs and shrinking supplies, and they are delivering - demand for natural gas and electricity both fell in the past quarter.
2 Koreas exchange missile tests near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests at the same border area.
Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse

MORBI, India, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled.

