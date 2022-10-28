Read full article on original website
‘WandaVision’ and ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Billy Maximoff Actor Reacts to Joe Locke Casting
Though no news of who he’d be playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos came with the news that Joe Locke had been cast in the series, plenty of fans believe they already know exactly what role the young actor will fill. Cast as a gay, teen lead with a “dark sense of humor”, Locke seems as close of a fit for the aged-up version of Billy Maximoff as anyone out there. As with any casting, until official word comes from Marvel Studios, fans shouldn’t get too excited about the prospect of seeing their favorite character on screen and there are plenty of other characters Locke could be playing. However, one MCU actor’s Twitter activity is sure to fan the flames of Locke joining the MCU as Wiccan.
‘Heartstopper’ Actor Joe Locke Joins ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke is set to join the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The news was revealed by Variety, with the outlet reporting that details regarding Locke’s role are being kept under wraps. Locke joins Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield Ford who will reprise their WandaVision roles of Agatha Harkness and Dottie, respectively.
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director to Tackle Bad Robots’ ‘Your Name’ Remake
It looks like the upcoming remake of Your Name, based on the animated film by the director Makoto Shinkai, is moving forward with Blindspotting and Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada set to tackle the project for Paramount, Toho, and Bad Robot. He is not only tackled to direct the remake but also to rewrite the current script, which was helmed by Eric Heisserer known for his work on Arrival and Bird Box.
Ryan Coogler Reveals Original Plot of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
It’s not a secret that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Black Panther, was forced to undergo some changes in 2020. With production on the project already well underway, star Chadwick Boseman passed away unexpectedly from illness. As a result, changes had to be made to the story to account for his absence, leading to a very grief-focused sequel. Since the first plot details began to release on Wakanda Forever, fans have wondered what the film might have looked like before it lost Boseman’s King T’Challa. According to co-writer and director Ryan Coogler, it really wasn’t all that different.
Marvel Launching Official ‘Black Panther’ Podcast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is closer than ever, but it’s not the only Black Panther project on the horizon. In collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, Proximity Media has announced an official podcast dedicated to the iconic character with a premiere date of November 3rd. Titled Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the six-episode limited series will be written and hosted by acclaimed creative Ta-Nehisi Coates. The goal of the project will be to explore the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next major chapter in the Black Panther saga, while honoring the remarkable legacy of star Chadwick Boseman.
‘Black Panther’ Producer Gives Update On ‘Wakanda’ Spin-Off
When 2017’s Black Panther introduced Wakanda to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it became an instant sensation. Ever since, director Ryan Coogler has been hard at work on expanding the fictional nation’s corner of the Marvel world. A sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is almost in theaters. After that, Coogler will look ahead to the release of Ironheart on Disney+, a series which he is producing based on a character – Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams – debuting in his film, Wakanda Forever. On top of this, there are two more Disney+ projects reportedly in development from Coogler. One that’s set to delve into Wakanda and its people, and another that will tell the origin of Danai Gurira’s Okoye.
The Sunday Paper — October 30, 2022
Welcome to the first edition of the Murphy’s Multiverse Sunday Paper, where the biggest news of the past week is brought to you all in one place. Sit back, relax, and catch up before you have to deal with whatever the upcoming week has to offer. This past week had some pretty big news across the board, so let’s break it down by subject.
‘No Way Home’ Director Teases Spider-Man’s Unexplored Origin in the MCU
The advantage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s introduction of Spider-Man was that we skipped a big part of his origin. Most viewers already know the story of a kid that was bit by a radioactive spider. So, it made sense not to retread the same ground that the previous two entries did. Yet, it seems that while they had an idea of how they’d set the origin o the character, but never truly worked out the details according to director Jon Watts in Sean O’Connell‘s new book With Great Power.
‘Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
While Lupita Nyong’o is busy promoting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a film that also acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, she has seemingly already set her eyes on the next major franchise. In a new article by Deadline, they reveal that Nyong’o is in final negotiations to take on the lead role of A Quiet Place prequel titled Day One. Michael Sarnoski of Pig fame is set to direct the film based on an idea by series creator John Krasinky.
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Adds Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins
HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives has added two more to its growing cast. Variety announced on Tuesday that Caitlin Reilly and Max Jenkins have joined the series in recurring roles. Reilly and Jenkins are set to play Litty and Kingham, respectively, with the characters being described as “tiny foul-mouthed dandelion sprites.”
Cristin Milioti Cast as Sofia Falcone in ‘The Penguin’
Cristin Milioti, who starred as Hazel Green in the HBO Max series Made for Love, has been cast as Sofia Falcone in the upcoming streaming series The Penguin. The series, which will also head to HBO Max, is part of The Batman director Matt Reeves’ growing Gotham-based universe of DC characters.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer Debunks Doctor Doom Rumors
Modern discussions surrounding any Marvel Studios project focus primarily on who might potentially appear from the larger mythos. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mostly focused on highlighting that this story is an emotional rollercoaster paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Yet, that doesn’t stop the Internet from new rumors springing up left and right on a potential high-tier appearance.
Latest ‘Ironheart’ Set Photos Offer First Look at Lyric Ross’ Natalie Washington
We have gotten quite a few set photos from Ironheart throughout its production. that teases a different kind of series than what some might expect from a tech-based hero. While there are still quite a few details we don’t know about, the story direction seems to be mixing magic into Riri William’s everyday struggle as a heroine.
REVIEW: ‘The Dragon Prince’ Journeys Into ‘Mystery of Aaravos’
After a three-year hiatus, The Dragon Prince has returned – and this time, things aren’t exactly the same. Now dubbed The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos, the fantastically animated series from creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond is shifting gears to a fresh story arc. Once about the journey of an unlikely trio through magical, foreign lands, the latest season features its protagonists settled into new roles after completing their former goal. Alas, peace can never remain for long, as a dormant threat hinted at in previous seasons finally makes itself known to the entirety of Xadia. Now, the realm’s greatest, and youngest, heroes must reembark on another adventure to stop the evil of Aaravos in a complicated social climate they’re still trying to mold.
Marvel and EA Teaming-Up on 2 More Games in Addition to ‘Iron Man’
Just last month, we learned that EA developer Motive is busy working on an Iron Man-focused game. Olivier Proulx returns to the world of Marvel after having worked on the game adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy when there still was a deal with Square-Enix to actively develop games. That deal included multiple titles which so far only ended up with the previously mentioned game and the controversial Marvel’s Avengers. They are seemingly hoping to accomplish the same with Electronic Arts, as they have announced they are working on a multi-title collaboration.
‘Black Adam’ Passes $250M Worldwide
It looks like Black Adam broke the frontloading curse internationally that has seemingly haunted most projects in the superhero genre. Yet, it did face a steeper drop domestically, especially when compared to Dwayne Johnson‘s usual marketability. The film isn’t breaking any records or shifting the hierarchy of power at the box office, but it’s still doing well.
Ryan Coogler Reserved the Use of Namor Since the First ‘Black Panther’
Namor is about to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it seems that director Ryan Coogler has pretty much reserved the use of this character since the first entry. In an interview with Slash Film, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore reveals that Coogler asked for the rights to use the character if he got to make a sequel.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Talks for ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to star in the Wonder Man series for Disney+ and Marvel Studios. The news was revealed on Monday by Deadline with the outlet reporting that the actor is officially in talks for the titular role. News of the actor’s casting comes after he was reported as being up for the role in the past few weeks.
Marvel Exec Teases “Sparks” Between Sam Wilson, Thunderbolt Ross in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the confirmation that the legendary Harrison Ford was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thunderbolt Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, came speculation that Marvel Studios must have plans to have Ross finally become the Red Hulk and take on the Hulk. As it turns out, the studio has plans Ross to end up at odds with another hero: Captain America.
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled After Two Seasons￼
Fate: The Winx Saga will not be returning for a third season. The news was announced by the series showrunner Brian Young on Tuesday morning. In the post, which can be viewed below, Young confirms Netflix has decided not to move forward with Season 3 of the series. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same,” he writes. “I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching.”
