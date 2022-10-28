Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.16% for the last session’s close. At 10:15 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.82. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.16% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.75 and 2.79% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $27.59.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 19% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 19.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:00 EST on Monday, 31 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,827.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1667, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327086.12. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
NYSE FANG Is 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 31 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,408.15. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.26% up from its 52-week low and 1.42% down from its 52-week high.
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.797% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7973% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.14% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.427% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
GBP/EUR Drops By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:12 EST on Monday, 31 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.17. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.768% up from its 52-week low and 4.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Nio Sinks Following Hang Seng Index Tumble: Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nio (NIO) slipped lower yet again on Friday as the tumultuous week for Chinese ADR stocks mercifully came to an end. Shares of NIO fell by a further 2.9% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.69. All three major averages soared into the weekend as strong earnings results from Apple (AAPL) lifted the broader markets. After a brutal week for big tech stocks, Apple offered investors some hope as the stock surged by more than 7.5% despite weaker-than-expected iPhone 14 sales figures. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.5%, and the Nasdaqsurged higher by 2.9% during the session.
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
Burlington Stores Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 28.86% in 21 sessions from $110.92 at 2022-10-14, to $142.93 at 15:10 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.24% to $14,760.65, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $1.96 at 2022-10-19, to $2.40 at 13:41 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend.
Nikola Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.23% to $3.44 at 14:12 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 32% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 32.1% in 21 sessions from $6.51 at 2022-10-04, to $8.60 at 14:31 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
