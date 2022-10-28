Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
S&P 500 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,865.66. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 421409154, 81.5% below its average volume of 2278125539.37. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,232.00. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.54% up from its 52-week low and 18.77% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.67% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,818.74. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.52% up from its 52-week low and 42.44% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.99. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.15% up from its 52-week low and 0.925% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 19% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 19.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:00 EST on Monday, 31 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,827.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1667, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327086.12. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 31 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,408.15. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.26% up from its 52-week low and 1.42% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
via.news
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
via.news
Lumber Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:04 EST on Monday, 31 October, Lumber (LBS) is $455.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23500261.67. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
via.news
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 18.41% to $3.73 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today. Canopy Growth’s...
Comments / 0