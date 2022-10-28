(VIANEWS) – Nio (NIO) slipped lower yet again on Friday as the tumultuous week for Chinese ADR stocks mercifully came to an end. Shares of NIO fell by a further 2.9% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.69. All three major averages soared into the weekend as strong earnings results from Apple (AAPL) lifted the broader markets. After a brutal week for big tech stocks, Apple offered investors some hope as the stock surged by more than 7.5% despite weaker-than-expected iPhone 14 sales figures. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.5%, and the Nasdaqsurged higher by 2.9% during the session.

1 DAY AGO