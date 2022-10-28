Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 6.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 31 October, Platinum (PL) is $934.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 11059, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425641151.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.99. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.15% up from its 52-week low and 0.925% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,232.00. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.54% up from its 52-week low and 18.77% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,851.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 45, 99.99% below its average volume of 6173310622.33. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.16% for the last 10 sessions. At 02:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.229% up from its 52-week low and 6.493% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
S&P 500 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,865.66. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 421409154, 81.5% below its average volume of 2278125539.37. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Coffee Futures Falls By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Coffee (KC) is $176.75. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 762, 96.05% below its average volume of 19320.8. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell by a staggering 15.48% in 5 sessions from $85.7 to $72.43 at 20:36 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.33% to $14,747.03, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Edwards Lifesciences’s...
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
Nio Sinks Following Hang Seng Index Tumble: Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nio (NIO) slipped lower yet again on Friday as the tumultuous week for Chinese ADR stocks mercifully came to an end. Shares of NIO fell by a further 2.9% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.69. All three major averages soared into the weekend as strong earnings results from Apple (AAPL) lifted the broader markets. After a brutal week for big tech stocks, Apple offered investors some hope as the stock surged by more than 7.5% despite weaker-than-expected iPhone 14 sales figures. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.5%, and the Nasdaqsurged higher by 2.9% during the session.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Aware, Inc. Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aware, Inc.‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. Aware, Inc.’s last close was $1.62, 58.99% under its 52-week high of $3.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aware, Inc. (AWRE) dropping 12.9% to $1.62. NASDAQ jumped...
