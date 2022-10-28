Read full article on original website
CBOE Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.16% for the last session’s close. At 10:15 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.82. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.16% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.75 and 2.79% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $27.59.
Nio Sinks Following Hang Seng Index Tumble: Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nio (NIO) slipped lower yet again on Friday as the tumultuous week for Chinese ADR stocks mercifully came to an end. Shares of NIO fell by a further 2.9% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.69. All three major averages soared into the weekend as strong earnings results from Apple (AAPL) lifted the broader markets. After a brutal week for big tech stocks, Apple offered investors some hope as the stock surged by more than 7.5% despite weaker-than-expected iPhone 14 sales figures. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.5%, and the Nasdaqsurged higher by 2.9% during the session.
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,756.62. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.78% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,232.00. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.54% up from its 52-week low and 18.77% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $945.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1781, 99.99% below its average volume of 13310102142.99. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
USD/EUR Over 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:16 EST on Monday, 31 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.996% up from its 52-week low and 3.921% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell by a staggering 15.48% in 5 sessions from $85.7 to $72.43 at 20:36 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.33% to $14,747.03, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Edwards Lifesciences’s...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,866.80. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. In recent years, the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN Index (ASX...
NYSE FANG Is 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 31 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,408.15. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.26% up from its 52-week low and 1.42% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
SmileDirectClub Already 6% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 6.64% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.72, 87.58% under its 52-week high of $5.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.62% to $0.72. NASDAQ rose 2.87% to $11,102.45,...
Nikola Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.23% to $3.44 at 14:12 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 32% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 32.1% in 21 sessions from $6.51 at 2022-10-04, to $8.60 at 14:31 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
