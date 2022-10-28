Read full article on original website
via.news
Lumber Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:04 EST on Monday, 31 October, Lumber (LBS) is $455.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23500261.67. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 31 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,408.15. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.26% up from its 52-week low and 1.42% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.99. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.15% up from its 52-week low and 0.925% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
Rumble Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose by a staggering 33.77% in 21 sessions from $9.17 at 2022-10-18, to $12.27 at 14:26 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend. About...
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 19% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 19.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:00 EST on Monday, 31 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,827.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1667, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327086.12. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,645.86. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 70771035, 81.69% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Nio Sinks Following Hang Seng Index Tumble: Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nio (NIO) slipped lower yet again on Friday as the tumultuous week for Chinese ADR stocks mercifully came to an end. Shares of NIO fell by a further 2.9% and closed the trading session at a price of $9.69. All three major averages soared into the weekend as strong earnings results from Apple (AAPL) lifted the broader markets. After a brutal week for big tech stocks, Apple offered investors some hope as the stock surged by more than 7.5% despite weaker-than-expected iPhone 14 sales figures. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.6%, the S&P 500 gained 2.5%, and the Nasdaqsurged higher by 2.9% during the session.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,866.80. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. In recent years, the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN Index (ASX...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.797% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7973% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.14% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.427% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Below Resistance Despite Sluggish Yields Ahead of FOMC And NFP: Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/JPY climbed past 148.00 on the second consecutive day of positive trading, up 0.45% and retreating from its daily high at 148.26. This could have been due to mixed emotions in the market and anxiety about the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements as well as the US jobs report.
via.news
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
via.news
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
via.news
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.21% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 10.21% to $13.39 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.89% to $10,890.85. According to the stochastic oscillator, a useful indicator of overbought and oversold conditions,. Rumble’s stock is considered to be oversold (<=20). More news about Rumble (RUM).
