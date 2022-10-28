ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

New Baltimore County Park To Bring Massive Playground, Kayaking, Turf Field To Community

The Baltimore County will soon have a brand new park in the Edgemere-Sparrows Point area, officials announce. Sparrows Point Park is the first entirely new park built by the Department of Recreation and Parks in over six years. The addition will allow the community to have their own park that will cover 22 acres of land, according to Baltimore County Government officials.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Christmas tree lighting details announced

TOWSON, MD—Officials have announced details for the official 2022 Baltimore County Christmas tree lightning ceremony. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at Olympian Park. The tree lighting ceremony is presented by the Towson Chamber of Commerce. Olympian Park is located at 1 W....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Erika Annalaise Libby, 14, is 5’3″ tall and weighs 113 pounds. She was last seen at just before 3 p.m. on Monday, October 31, in the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Cathedral Hill townhome features high ceilings, 11 fireplaces, and other stunning details

510 Cathedral Street, Baltimore. Hot House: Unique townhouse on Cathedral Hill, beautifully renovated. 7 beds/10 baths. 8,250 square feet. Asking price: $1,375,000. What: While most people can’t quite place Cathedral Hill, if you think for a second, you might realize it’s the neighborhood immediately surrounding the Basilica on Cathedral Street (get it?) and the Central Branch of the Pratt Library. This beautifully restored and renovated townhouse is on the “up-hill” block of Cathedral Street, between Centre and Franklin Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Chili cookoff at Camden Yards to raise money for veterans, people experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder

Warm your belly with bowls of chili while raising money for homeless veterans this Saturday at The Baltimore Station’s chili cookoff fundraiser. The Baltimore Station, which provides therapeutic treatment programs to veterans and others experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder, will host their 8th annual “Stars, Stripes and Chow: Chili Edition” event Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel

EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
EDGEWATER, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating non-fatal shooting inside Columbia residence

Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting late on Oct. 31 inside a Columbia residence. At approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a subject shot. The victim, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in good condition.
COLUMBIA, MD
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in St. Michaels, MD

St. Michaels is a quaint town in Talbot County, Maryland, known for its oyster and fishing industry. It owes its thriving shipbuilding and seafood trade to its ideal location surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay and other bodies of water. As such, you can find fresh and abundant seafood here, including...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
talbotspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman charged with murder in northwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in northwest Baltimore over the weekend. Annette Hicks has been charged with first and second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault. Police say that on October 29, Hicks stabbed...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Water main break disrupts Baltimore Metro service, closes Upton station

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A water main break in West Baltimore disrupted Metro service and shuttered the Upton Station for several hours Monday, Maryland Transit Administration and city officials said. James Bentley, a spokesman for the Department of Public Works, said the break happened on a service line in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD

