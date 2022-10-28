ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's Lee Corso to miss 'GameDay' this week due to health issue

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Lee Corso won’t be on set this week in Jackson, Mississippi.

ESPN announced that Corso will miss “College GameDay” this week at Jackson State due to a health issue.

It’s unclear what that health issue is specifically, but Corso is “in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon.”

Corso is the longest-running personality left on ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show. He joined the network in 1987, and famously puts on the headgear of the school he thinks is going to win the matchup to close out the show each week.

Before ESPN, Corso spent 15 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

“College GameDay” is on site at Jackson State this week, marking the first time the show has been to the school’s campus and its first FCS matchup since 2019. Jackson State, led by coach Deion Sanders, will host Southern University.

