Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
ASIC penalises Tlou Energy AU$53,280 on corporate greenwashing; key details
ASIC has issued four infringement notices to Tlou Energy for making misleading sustainability and clean energy claims. The Australian energy business has paid AU$53,280 in fine; but denied the allegations. ASIC outlines managing greenwashing and dubious sustainable finance claims as its key priority. Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has...
kalkinemedia.com
Carbon (ASX:CBR) posts 66% revenue rise in Q1, shares skyrocket
Carbon Revolution’s share price gained by 51.16% at 11:01 AM AEDT. The company posted a 66.2% growth in the revenue during the first quarter of financial year 2023. Carbon Revolution’s wheels have featured on the Ford core vehicle program for the first time. The share price of Carbon...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: British banks witness fall in profits despite rising interest rates
British banks have been in focus amid the rising interest rates. Inflation is in the double digits, and the Bank of England has been raising interest rates to tackle it since December last year. The rise in interest and mortgage rates has made borrowing expensive, but it also has unlocked a key revenue stream for lenders.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which stocks to watch as winter energy supplies get a boost?
Finally, there seems to be some good news ahead of the winter season, as the UK’s largest gas storage site has been reopened. While energy suppliers are making efforts to meet the soaring demand, Centrica has announced that it has returned the rough gas storage facility in the North Sea to 20% of its earlier capacity. In light of this development, we look at the shares of the two energy giants.
kalkinemedia.com
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) quarterly report: Flagship Cue Gold sees significant gold intersections
New significant gold intersections further extending the mineralisation potential have been obtained across Musgrave Minerals Ltd’s projects, mainly the flagship, Cue Gold Project. At White Heat-Mosaic deposit and Big Sky deposit, assay results are pending for several RC holes from extensional and infill RC drilling. Waratah and East Numbers...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Terra co-founder Facing $57-million lawsuit in Singapore?
A new US$57 million class action law suit had been launched against Terraform Labs founder Do Kwan by aggrieved investors in Singapore. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
kalkinemedia.com
Here's why Piedmont’s (ASX:PLL) shares are trading in green today
Piedmont's shares were trading at AU$0.97 apiece on ASX up 3.76% on ASX at 1.14 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 materials index, which was trading 0.51% lower at 15,137.20 points. Piedmont's (ASX:PLL) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. The lithium company’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Business confidence in Scotland slips to 5%: Stocks to watch
Amid the economic turbulence, business confidence in Scotland slipped by 10 points in October. The manufacturing sector fell to 13%, while retail fell to 9%. The current wave of economic challenges is hitting consumers and businesses, making the outlook for the next few months less optimistic. This becomes more concerning as the upcoming months are among the busiest trading period for several businesses. In fact, business confidence in Scotland slipped 10 points to 5% during October.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in green; IT leads gains, energy falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (31 October), gaining 77.80 points or 1.15% to end at 6,863.50 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.24%, but is down 7.81% for the last year to date. IT was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.36% followed by consumer...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks to watch amid energy market volatility
With the energy bills soaring, the Brits are not expecting swift action from the government. Average costs faced by UK households are likely to double while inflation may surpass the 15% mark if the government does not intervene. Gas prices would continue to be unaffordable for majority of the households...
kalkinemedia.com
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Shree Minerals (ASX:SHH) reports progress at Dundas Project in September quarter
Shree Minerals continued to focus on building and developing its project portfolio exploration activity in the September 2022 quarter. The quarter saw successful completion of the flora and fauna surveys over planned areas of initial exploration activities within the Dundas project area. With POW application approved, the company plans to...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips
Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 5 points or 0.1% lower. On Monday, the benchmark index ended 1.15% higher at 6,863.5 points. Australian shares are poised to open on a muted note on Tuesday...
Revealed: How cricket fans infiltrated India captain Virat Kohli's Perth hotel room to film 'appalling' video that left superstar 'very paranoid'
Crown Hotels have 'unreservedly apologised' to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli after a cleaning contractor and their employees allegedly filmed themselves in his hotel room in Perth. The team of cleaners have been stood down and removed by Crown after the breach a 'paranoid' Kohli labelled on Instagram a disturbing...
Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision
HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose and bond yields firmed in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next.
kalkinemedia.com
Kiwi households face higher cost of living at 7.7%: Stats NZ
All Kiwi household groups are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. According to Stats NZ, New Zealand households faced the highest inflation since 2008. Higher prices of food and living are impacting households the most. The impact of increasing prices was widely felt by all Kiwi household...
Comments / 0