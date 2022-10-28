1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Uber Technologies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -61 cents per share, 39 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -22 cents. Losses of -22 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.45 to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $8.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $8.12 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $8.34 billion from $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.26​ -1.33 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -0.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.35 -0.26 Beat​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.30 -0.22 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.

