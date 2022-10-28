Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed financial stocks are trending in the opening trade today?
Today, the ASX200 has added 5.2 points, or 0.1%, in the opening minutes of trade. On Tuesday, November 1, at 10:27 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was up, gaining 0.20% and crossing above its 125-day moving average. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Coinbase CEO predicting Bitcoin to become a flight-to-safety asset?
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong has said that Bitcoin will become a flight-to-safety asset within the next ten years. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
Ford announces 3 senior executive departures, new quality chief
Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday the departure of three senior executives and the promotion of a new quality chief in Jim Baumbick, a role critical to the future of the company. Baumbick, vice president of product development operations, cycle planning and internal combustion engine programs, will now take on the responsibility of improving the Dearborn automaker's pattern of spending billions of dollars annually on warranty and recall expenses. ...
kalkinemedia.com
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) quarterly report: Flagship Cue Gold sees significant gold intersections
New significant gold intersections further extending the mineralisation potential have been obtained across Musgrave Minerals Ltd’s projects, mainly the flagship, Cue Gold Project. At White Heat-Mosaic deposit and Big Sky deposit, assay results are pending for several RC holes from extensional and infill RC drilling. Waratah and East Numbers...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in green; energy gains, A-REIT falls
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in green today (November 2), gaining 0.22% to end at 6,992.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 2.66%, but is down 6.08% for the last year to date. Energy was the biggest gainer, advancing 1.44% followed by materials which ended...
kalkinemedia.com
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
AMP (ASX:AMP) shares trade in green today
Shares of AMP Limited were spotted trading in the green zone, up 1.388% as of 2:31 PM AEDT today (2 November). The Australian wealth manager hit a new 52-week high on 31 October 2022. Australia-based wealth manager and financial service provider AMP Limited’s (ASX:AMP) shares were trading 1.388% higher at...
kalkinemedia.com
EML Payments (ASX:EML) shares zoom over 33%, here's why
EML Payments’ shares were trading 33.33% higher at AU$0.54 each on the ASX at 2.49 PM AEDT today (1 November). This might be because of the overall technology sector, which was up 0.75% at 3.00 PM AEDT. Yesterday, the company shared an update on its regulatory matters. ASX-listed software...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these four cybersecurity shares performing today?
Cybersecurity is the practice of safeguarding electronic devices, software, and data from malicious attacks. Cybersecurity is a rising concern in today’s world due to the increase in cybercrime. Recently, the Department of Defence has become the victim of a ransomware attack that might have stolen the personal information of...
kalkinemedia.com
Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.K>: Losses of 61 cents announced for third quarter
1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Uber Technologies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -61 cents per share, 39 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -22 cents. Losses of -22 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.45 to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $8.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $8.12 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $8.34 billion from $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.26 -1.33 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -0.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.35 -0.26 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.30 -0.22 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
Demand for EVs are increasing worldwide and the uptake in Australia is lower than the developed nations.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Bubs’ (ASX:BUB) shares faring after Q1 update?
Bubs Australia’s shares were trading lower today after its Q1 FY23 quarterly update. The company generated gross revenue of AU$23.6 million during the first quarter. Bubs’ flagship infant formula doubled its revenue from the prior corresponding period. Bubs Australia’s (ASX:BUB) shares were trading in the red on Tuesday...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Brixton Metals Secures Strategic Investment From Bhp
* BRIXTON METALS - BHP WILL ACQUIRE 19.9% SHARES AT C$0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Demand for gold was also strong from jewellers and buyers of gold...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these ASX-listed EV stocks performed lately?
Electric vehicle (EV) sales are increasing globally due to government policy in Europe, Asia, and North America. According to ARENA’s report, EVs are anticipated to become equal to petrol vehicles in terms of price and range by the mid-2020s. The world’s transport sector is witnessing a major transformation because...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-United Airlines pilots vote against new contract offer
(Adds background details, share price) Nov 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines pilots overwhelmingly voted against a tentative contract, the union representing the workers said on Tuesday, saying the proposal fell short of what members were seeking. The Air Line Pilots Association said 94% of the nearly 10,000 pilots voted to...
Comments / 0