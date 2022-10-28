Read full article on original website
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
worcestermag.com
Worcester Community Fridges aims to open fifth location
In January 2021, after months of COVID-19 lockdowns and high unemployment rates, more and more Worcester residents were having trouble putting food on the table. Teacher and local organizer Maria Ravelli and a group of volunteers decided to take matters into their own hands and set up a community refrigerator in Main South where neighbors could share ingredients and meals.“We pulled inspiration from organizers who had started community fridges throughout the state. We had a really small group of volunteers doing a lot of intentional organizing and figuring out, how can we make these sustainable,” Ravelli said.
'Manny' Familia, 4 fellow Worcester officers honored for bravery
WORCESTER — Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was honored posthumously along with four fellow Worcester police officers and a state trooper with the George L. Hanna Medal of Honor for their “bravery, heroism and overriding concern for others” that they displayed on the tragic day of June 4, 2021.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
spectrumnews1.com
WPD Officer Manny Familia honored at state awards ceremony
WORCESTER, Mass. - The late Worcester police officer Manny Familia was among those honored by the state Tuesday at the Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards Ceremony. Familia, four other Worcester police officers and a state trooper were recognized for their attempts to save three teenagers from a pond at Green Hill Park in June 2021. Familia and one of the teenagers died in the incident.
spectrumnews1.com
Customers hoping to win big buy Powerball tickets in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.2 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The huge prize is bringing people into O'Hara's Wine and Liquors in Worcester looking for a shot at being the one who walks away with the money.
nbcboston.com
Worcester Officials Urge Residents to Wear Masks Amid Rising ‘Tripledemic' Threat
With the start of flu season underway, along with a rise in RSV and the potential for a winter COVID-19 spike, officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated to avoid surges and prevent further strain on area hospitals. "As flu season begins, Worcester is also...
10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester
Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
ZIP code 01529: Millville, small-town America that 'gets in your blood'
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01529, Millville. It has been said that once you move to this small town, you may never leave. “It is a special place many never heard of but...
Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,500
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,500. The scam was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 by an Arthur Street resident. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said the scam was for “$3,500 through a cash transfer app.”. When using...
WCVB
Weekly traveler becomes Worcester Regional Airport's one millionth passenger
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Regional Airport celebrated a milestone in the facility's history on Tuesday and its role in the local economy. David Brough, who flies weekly for work, became the one-millionth passenger to pass through Worcester Regional Airport since it reopened for commercial flights in 2013. "Every Tuesday...
14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations
BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says
BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
newportdispatch.com
Inmate at Newport prison wanted in Massachusetts for cocaine trafficking
ORLEANS — Police say a 33-year-old inmate at Newport prison is facing extradition after authorities were notified that he was wanted in another state. Jeremy E. Gervais, of Springfield, MA, is currently incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional facility. He is wanted out of the state of Massachusetts. The...
Energy bills in region made easier thanks to National Grid gift to United Way
WORCESTER — Some residents and small businesses may find paying their utility bills this winter is a bit easier due to hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding given to the United Way of Central Massachusetts by National Grid. The United Way will receive an additional $250,000 in funding...
Worcester Police searching for missing teens
WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two teens who went missing on Sunday. 13-year-old Exavier Velez and 16-year-old Adam Bazel have not been heard from after a report of three teens going missing from the Queen Street area, according to Worcester Police. One of the teen’s was located, however, Velez and Bazel have still not been found.
Worcester officials renew mask advisory over COVID, RSV and flu season concerns
With three viruses making their way around Worcester this fall, health officials are recommending city residents wear masks while indoors and around others and stay up-to-date on vaccinations. In addition to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of flu season, the city is “experiencing an uncharacteristic rise in cases...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct. 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,809-square-foot home on Wayne Street in Worcester that sold for $389,000.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
