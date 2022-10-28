In January 2021, after months of COVID-19 lockdowns and high unemployment rates, more and more Worcester residents were having trouble putting food on the table. Teacher and local organizer Maria Ravelli and a group of volunteers decided to take matters into their own hands and set up a community refrigerator in Main South where neighbors could share ingredients and meals.“We pulled inspiration from organizers who had started community fridges throughout the state. We had a really small group of volunteers doing a lot of intentional organizing and figuring out, how can we make these sustainable,” Ravelli said.

