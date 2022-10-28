ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

worcestermag.com

Worcester Community Fridges aims to open fifth location

In January 2021, after months of COVID-19 lockdowns and high unemployment rates, more and more Worcester residents were having trouble putting food on the table. Teacher and local organizer Maria Ravelli and a group of volunteers decided to take matters into their own hands and set up a community refrigerator in Main South where neighbors could share ingredients and meals.“We pulled inspiration from organizers who had started community fridges throughout the state. We had a really small group of volunteers doing a lot of intentional organizing and figuring out, how can we make these sustainable,” Ravelli said.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

WPD Officer Manny Familia honored at state awards ceremony

WORCESTER, Mass. - The late Worcester police officer Manny Familia was among those honored by the state Tuesday at the Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards Ceremony. Familia, four other Worcester police officers and a state trooper were recognized for their attempts to save three teenagers from a pond at Green Hill Park in June 2021. Familia and one of the teenagers died in the incident.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Customers hoping to win big buy Powerball tickets in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.2 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The huge prize is bringing people into O'Hara's Wine and Liquors in Worcester looking for a shot at being the one who walks away with the money.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester

Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Individual Scammed Out of $3,500

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $3,500. The scam was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 by an Arthur Street resident. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said the scam was for “$3,500 through a cash transfer app.”. When using...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Weekly traveler becomes Worcester Regional Airport's one millionth passenger

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Regional Airport celebrated a milestone in the facility's history on Tuesday and its role in the local economy. David Brough, who flies weekly for work, became the one-millionth passenger to pass through Worcester Regional Airport since it reopened for commercial flights in 2013. "Every Tuesday...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations

BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says

BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Inmate at Newport prison wanted in Massachusetts for cocaine trafficking

ORLEANS — Police say a 33-year-old inmate at Newport prison is facing extradition after authorities were notified that he was wanted in another state. Jeremy E. Gervais, of Springfield, MA, is currently incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional facility. He is wanted out of the state of Massachusetts. The...
NEWPORT, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police searching for missing teens

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two teens who went missing on Sunday. 13-year-old Exavier Velez and 16-year-old Adam Bazel have not been heard from after a report of three teens going missing from the Queen Street area, according to Worcester Police. One of the teen’s was located, however, Velez and Bazel have still not been found.
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

