Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Brugge draws 0-0 at Leverkusen in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group after being held to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stage since Gent in 2015-16.
WTOP
Elcho loses to Getafe, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche lost at home to Getafe 1-0 and remained the only winless team in the Spanish league on Monday. It was the eighth loss in 12 matches for Elche, which is last in the 20-team standings. It missed a chance to draw for the fourth time...
WTOP
Porto beats Atlético 2-1 to win its Champions League group
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — After Porto lost its first two Champions League matches this season, few expected the Portuguese side to advance from a group in which Atlético Madrid was the heavy favorite. But when it all ended on Tuesday, it was Atlético lamenting a last-place finish and...
WTOP
Rangers loses 3-1 to Ajax, ends with worst ever CL record
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers was left with an unwanted group-stage record in the Champions League after losing 3-1 at home to Ajax on Tuesday, which secured a place in the Europa League’s qualifying playoffs. Rangers finished Group A with six straight losses and a goal difference of...
WTOP
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
WTOP
Individual game Women’s World Cup tickets go on sale
Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday. FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner. Tickets for the matches start at...
Comments / 0