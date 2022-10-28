Read full article on original website
Brugge draws 0-0 at Leverkusen in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group after being held to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stage since Gent in 2015-16.
MATCHDAY: Final matches in Champions League group stage
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. AC Milan hosts Salzburg with a spot in the last 16 up for grabs alongside Chelsea, which is already assured of winning the group ahead of its home match against Dinamo Zagreb. Milan leads Salzburg by a point and would advance by avoiding defeat against the Austrian champions. The Italian team is guaranteed to still be in European competition in the new year because it cannot finish fourth even with a loss. Salzburg, however, could drop to last place by losing at the San Siro and if Dinamo also win at Chelsea, which is likely to rotate heavily amid a hectic run of games for Graham Potter’s team.
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
Rangers loses 3-1 to Ajax, ends with worst ever CL record
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers was left with an unwanted group-stage record in the Champions League after losing 3-1 at home to Ajax on Tuesday, which secured a place in the Europa League’s qualifying playoffs. Rangers finished Group A with six straight losses and a goal difference of...
Elcho loses to Getafe, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche lost at home to Getafe 1-0 and remained the only winless team in the Spanish league on Monday. It was the eighth loss in 12 matches for Elche, which is last in the 20-team standings. It missed a chance to draw for the fourth time...
MLS: No discipline for Fountas, can’t corroborate claim
NEW YORK (AP) — D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas will not be disciplined by Major League Soccer after the league said it found credible an allegation he used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match on Sept. 18 but could not find corroborating evidence.
Individual game Women’s World Cup tickets go on sale
Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday. FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner. Tickets for the matches start at...
