wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man shot to death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who was fatally shot in the city's Russell neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a reported shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson streets.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men charged with murder from fatal Newburg shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Newburg from September, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Sept. 5, LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level. Police found Terry Dedrick, 57, with a gunshot wound, and he later died at University Hospital.
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot and killed in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot in the Newburg neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. It's near Poplar Level Road. Once on scene,...
wdrb.com
Louisville police to resume responses to wrecks, burglary, theft calls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officers must send officers to respond to wrecks, burglary and theft calls once again. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walks back on special orders put in place in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 33-year-old woman killed in Poplar Level Road hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road, near Interstate 264, on Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Megan Slone. Her place of residence was not provided.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was critically injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit in...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
wdrb.com
1 man dead after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound who died on scene.
wdrb.com
Police: Man killed in Elizabethtown two-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a car crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving westbound in the eastbound...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
Wave 3
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
wdrb.com
LMPD officer, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and two other people were injured after a five vehicle involved crash on Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley. a spokesperson for LMPD, around 11 a.m. a Seventh Division officer was traveling eastbound on the Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding on a call.
wdrb.com
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Esquire Alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died on Friday night from a shooting last week. LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a shooting. That's not far from West Broadway. When...
