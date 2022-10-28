Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who sought to replace him via a trade for T.J. Hockenson from the Lions on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but the player himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While Smith is set for a lengthy rehab, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO