NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per unit of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 47.6%. The bottom line improved by 287.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 24 cents per unit. Revenues. For the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
NASDAQ
This 1 Basic Materials Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
NASDAQ
Will Cost Inflation Mar Ingersoll Rand's (IR) Q3 Earnings?
Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.5%.
NASDAQ
Sysco's (SYY) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $18,634 million, suggesting a rise of 13.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for First Community (FCCO): Time to Buy?
First Community (FCCO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this holding...
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Can Franklin (BEN) Retain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. BEN’s results are anticipated to indicate year-over-year declines in earnings and revenues. In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While lower expenses alleviated the bottom-line...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
MedTech Stocks Due to Report Earnings on Nov 1: MCK, CTLT & More
The third-quarter reporting cycle has just begun for the Medical sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification). Quarterly performances have been discouraging so far. Per the latest trends, the Medical sector is one of the spaces witnessing negative estimate revisions among seven other sectors since mid-April.
NASDAQ
Eaton (ETN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The power management company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.44% in the trailing four quarters on average. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
NASDAQ
Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Stock Gains on NII Beat
Sallie Mae SLM, formally known as SLM Corporation, gained 5.1% since the release of its third-quarter earnings despite reporting lower-than-expected numbers. Core earnings per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share exclude mark-to-fair value unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock
Ethan Allen (ETD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
Can Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
Will Lower Revenues Affect Qorvo's (QRVO) Earnings in Q2?
Qorvo, Inc. QRVO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.1%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average. The Greensboro, NC-based company is expected to...
