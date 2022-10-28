ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Firefighters help surprise teen with Halloween costume that fits his wheelchair

 4 days ago

BOSTON -- A high school student from Roslindale got the perfect Halloween costume to complement his wheelchair on Friday. Jose Bello suffers from muscular dystrophy, which leaves him wheelchair-bound, but he also loves firefighters.

This Halloween, his mother reached out to a company called Magic Wheelchair to get her son a costume. Much to her surprise, the company, along with the Boston Firefighters Union, made her son a firetruck costume complete with lights and sirens.

"When I heard of Magic Wheelchair and saw the incredible work that they have done especially for MDA families, I knew I wanted Jose to have this experience as well," said mother Stephanie Bello.

She filled out the application and said he wanted a fire truck.

"For as long as I can remember Jose has always admired and loved firefighters," Stephanie said. "Jose talks about how brave firefighters are and how strong they are and how he wants to be just like them."

The Muscular Dystrophy Association, the local firefighters union, and Magic Wheelchair all said events like Friday's are important to raise awareness about the disease.

