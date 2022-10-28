Read full article on original website
Two players, Johnson and Patterson, split Player of the Week honors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Player of the Week honor actually goes to two players! We decided to split that honor because we found two players worthy following big wins Thursday and Friday. First off we have Blountstown senior Elam Johnson, who plays on both sides of the ball for coach Jordan and the Tigers. He was key in the 42-14 win over St. Joe Friday, Elam with 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. And had 8 tackles on defense. This ong td run helped spark that offensive explosion Friday. Next comes Sneads running back Jason Patterson. Once again he came up big for coach Thomas and the Pirates. This 78 yard TD run part of a 222 yard rushing performance on 20 carries. That part of Sneads’ 40-30 win over Holmes Thursday, keeping the Pirates unbeaten at 9-0. So congrats to two players, Johnson and Patterson, as they share Player of the Week honors!
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Senior has been crowned the Future Farmers of America National Champion for Specialty Crop Production. Amber Leabo is a student at Deane Bozeman School, but she is also a national champ. She received her title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday in front of more than 68,000 people.
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level clouds sneaking into our skies from the west today. They may filter out some sun at times. But in general, we’ll have a mainly sunny day ahead.
Griff Griffitts speaks at final commission meeting before transitioning into new role
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts participated in his last commission meeting after serving District 5 since 2016. He will be taking over as State Representative for District 6 after winning the race in August. Griffitts said being a county commissioner has been a great learning...
Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is celebrating Halloween with a skit you don’t want to miss out on watching. Wendy Wampbell and Gene host Wake Up World, the newest leading morning show. During the show, they speak with a few very special guests and party on throughout the morning.
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo Halloween event attracts large crowds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld’s annual “ZooBoo” event didn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away this year. The event kicked off Saturday and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday. ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said it’s the zoo’s biggest and busiest event of the year....
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
Muscle car fundraiser benefiting Project 25
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Start your engine and race over to Kartona for a fundraiser benefiting Project 25. Project 25′s purpose is to help the less fortunate families of our area provide gifts for their children at Christmastime. On Sunday, November 6th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Monday Evening Forecast
Update on the plans in place for the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse. It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse.
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
Is the Hathaway Bridge too dark at Night? Officials update plan to fix lighting
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Imagine driving over a 20-year-old bridge in the dark with several lights that are out. That’s what it’s like at night on the Hathaway bridge. That bridge has 54 lights but not all of them work, and that’s causing issues for some people who drive across it.
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young woman is desperate for the community’s help in finding the driver that left her father for dead after a hit-and-run crash in Panama City last week. Ashlyn Butler, 18, remembers feeling her heart sink when she heard the news. “We get a...
Bay County Commissioners aim to make area more water accessible when wildfires strike
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are finding ways to protect residents from future wildfires. They voted to apply for a Post Fire Mitigation Grant from FEMA at Tuesday’s commission meeting. It’s aimed at providing funding for fire safety. The idea for the grant was sparked...
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
Addiction rates on the rise, expert speaks on the importance of education to prevent overdose’s
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Drug overdoses and addiction rates are on the rise. “Over this past year and a half our addiction rates have definitely tripled, and overdose rates have exceeded a normal function,” Christopher Chodkowski primary trauma addiction therapist, said. In 2020 there were more than 7 thousand...
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 10/31/22 3:20 p.m. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons released more information on the Inmate who escaped the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Marianna. FCI officials say around 10:35 Monday morning, inmate Chesney jones was discovered missing from the...
