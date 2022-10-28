ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia leads series 2-1

E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa. LOB_Houston 36, Philadelphia 41. 2B_Altuve, Peña 2, Bregman, Alvarez, Marsh, Bohm 2, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Tucker 2, Bregman, Marsh, Schwarber, Bohm, Realmuto, Hoskins, Harper. RBIs_Tucker 4, Peña, Maldonado, Bregman 2, Alvarez, Marsh, Schwarber 2, Bohm 3, Realmuto 3, Hoskins, Harper 2, Castellanos, Segura. SB_Altuve, Schwarber. CS_Altuve. SF_Segura. S_Robertson.
McCullers 1st to give up 5 home runs in World Series game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. didn’t have to look — he had seen enough already. Rhys Hoskins had just lined a slider into the left-field seats for the Philadelphia Phillies’ fifth home run — five! — to punctuate one of the most calamitous starts in World Series history Tuesday night.
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Stanek (5), Urquidy (6) and Maldonado; Suárez, Brogdon (6), Gibson (7), Nelson (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Suárez 2-1. L_McCullers Jr. 1-2. HRs_Houston, Tucker (2), Bregman (1). Philadelphia, Marsh (1), Harper (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1).

