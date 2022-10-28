Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested over fit of gunfire at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted for several months in connection with a shooting incident. No one was injured in the shooting, but Lamar Kelly, 38, is being held in Richmond County jail on two counts of aggravated assault after his arrest Monday, according to jail records. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.
WRDW-TV
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A search for a juvenile suspect brought a large police presence to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road on Tuesday afternoon. The search started sometime before about 5:30 and apparently had wrapped up by 5:50 with the juvenile being taken into custody. A spokesperson with the...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
Teenage suspect in custody, deputy injured in Midlands shooting
A teenager is in custody and a deputy is injured after an officer involved shooting in the Midlands. Deputies and SWAT Team personnel from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the town of Beech Island, Friday evening.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta 12-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Rd. at around 1:15 a.m. Nov. 1. The sheriff's office says she left the home on food heading in an unknown direction. She currently has long black braids.
WRDW-TV
How high-tech cameras are helping catch local criminals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared statistics on the success rate of some high-tech cameras it’s been using to spot suspects. In March 2020, the agency installed the first Flock Safety Camera as an investigative tool to reduce and solve property and...
WRDW-TV
Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
RCSO searching for missing 12-year old girl
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Road on November 1st at 1:15 a.m. Silverdale Road runs between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road in South Augusta. Authorities say she […]
Waynesboro man found guilty of murder by jury in 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming, Jr.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The man accused by authorities to be responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming, Jr. has been found guilty by a jury. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cyrus Dion Mincey was found guilty by a Burke County jury of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and 2 Firearm charges on […]
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
wgac.com
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
WRDW-TV
Tantrum after $10 theft escalates into arrest of Aiken County man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man was arrested on a range of charges after locking a woman in a bathroom and fleeing in a vehicle he stole from relatives, according to authorities. The incident that got Dalton Jones, 26, in trouble started Wednesday morning in the 200 block...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds trick-or-treat event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual trick-or-treat event. It’s a safe way to get some candy and bond with law enforcement. It was a Halloween celebration with parents and their kids dressed up in costumes. Law enforcement had treats and activities...
WRDW-TV
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
WRDW-TV
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WRDW-TV
Missing Child found safe in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said a child that was reported missing has been found safe. Lonquelle Perdue-Screws was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, black shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an Avengers backpack when he was reported missing. According to a report issued by...
Comments / 1