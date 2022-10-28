Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Udoka is currently under contract for the next several seasons with the Celtics, giving them the ability to hold onto the suspended head coach until his deal expires. However, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report indicates the Celtics will not seek compensation from their division rivals if Udoka reaches a deal with the Nets.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO