Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Should Celtics allow Ime Udoka to become Nets head coach after Steve Nash exit?
Just over one year ago, the Celtics hired away Ime Udoka from his assistant job with the Brooklyn Nets to take over as head coach over the Celtics. Now, Udoka looks poised to be a top contender for the open Nets job after the team parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday.
Luke Kornet solidifies spot in Celtics rotation in win over Wizards
BOSTON — Luke Kornet took just one shot in his 19 minutes of action on Sunday night against the Wizards. However, the side-stepped 3-point make from the sideline drew arguably the loudest cheer of the night from the TD Garden crowd in the midst of Boston’s 112-94 victory.
Celtics’ Ime Udoka is ‘strong frontrunner’ for Nets coaching job (report)
Celtics coach Ime Udoka could be on an NBA sideline sooner than expected, and if he does, it’s unlikely to be back in Boston. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Udoka has emerged as a “strong frontrunner” to be the Nets’ next head coach. Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash earlier Tuesday, and Charania reported the two sides have begun discussions already.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart reaggravated injury on slippery Montreal court in NHL arena
BOSTON — While Marcus Smart has played in all six of the Celtics’ game thus far playing his normal minutes, he revealed Sunday that he’s banged up. Smart said he tweaked his oblique during the Celtics’ preseason finale against the Raptors, when the two teams met in Montreal as part of the NBA Canada Series. It was a cool idea as the league showcased the NBA to fans who normally don’t get games in-person locally.
Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash parts ways amid Brooklyn’s 2-5 start to season
While the Nets have gotten healthier, the turmoil surrounding the team hasn’t changed. Just seven games into the season, the Nets and coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways, the team announced Tuesday. Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting head coach for the Nets’ game against the Bulls on Tuesday.
Celtics will not seek trade compensation from Nets for Ime Udoka hire (report)
Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Udoka is currently under contract for the next several seasons with the Celtics, giving them the ability to hold onto the suspended head coach until his deal expires. However, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report indicates the Celtics will not seek compensation from their division rivals if Udoka reaches a deal with the Nets.
What they’re saying about Nets reportedly hiring Celtics’ Ime Udoka as coach
There’s set to be a major shakeup in the Eastern Conference as the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly planning to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach. The reports come as the dust has barely started to settle on the news that the Nets have...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 bonus for World Series, NBA games
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With World Series Game 3 and a quartet of NBA action on the way, our DraftKings promo code offer lets new players click...
World Series Game 3: Start time, TV, how to watch Phillies vs. Astros for free
The 2022 World Series shifts to Philadelphia on Monday night for a pivotal Game 3 after the teams split the first two games in Houston. Monday’s matchup will be the first World Series game at Citizens Bank Park since 2009. (UPDATE: Monday’s game has been postponed and moved to Tuesday night at the same time.)
Nets could inquire about Celtics’ Ime Udoka to fill coaching vacancy (report)
With the Nets looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash, they could inquire about hiring suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, after Nash’s departure, to “expect” the Nets to ask about Udoka, Quin Snyder and other candidates. Wojnarowski also reported that the Celtics would let Udoka leave for another job.
BetMGM bonus code: $1K risk-free for World Series G3 tonight
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New bettors can sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code offer and grab a massive risk-free bet for Game 3 of the...
Kyrie Irving defends controversial post on antisemitic movie after Nets loss
Kyrie Irving was adamant in his declaration that he did not do anything wrong on Saturday night after posting an antisemitic movie and book on his social media accounts last week. Irving spoke to the media for the first time in his postgame press conference after the Nets lost to...
Hampus Lindholm’s OT goal caps Bruins wild comeback win over Penguins
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Jeremy Swayman injury: Bruins goalie leaves after left leg bends awkwardly
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman needed assistance leaving the ice in Boston’s Tuesday game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He went directly to the dressing room and did not return, 5:42 into the third period. Swayman, who replaced a struggling Linus Ullmark in the second period, extended his left leg to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0