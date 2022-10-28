Read full article on original website
Where The Cool Kids Eat
Make the kids table the most happening spot for your holidays. Little ones have to be bribed to sit still, tweens gripe that they absolutely don’t belong there and teens, well, they’d rather go hungry than be seen sitting there. The kids table at many big holiday gatherings with extended family and friends doesn’t exactly have the best rep – at least the ones we’ve experienced.
Things to Do with Leftover Halloween Candy
You’ve hit every last house in your ZIP code, and as you watch your kids dump their bounty on the kitchen table, your mind flashes forward to three months of sugar highs. Never fear: With these ideas, you’ll burn through that leftover Halloween candy just in time for Christmas cookies.
10 Ways to Raise Resilient Children
At a recent ParentEd Talks event presented by Chicago Parent as part of a series of talks with parenting experts, Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert Brooks, Ph.D. explained that there is a certain outlook resilient children have that enables them to live a more fulfilling life. These top psychologists, who...
Doctor and Mom Shares Tips on Keeping Her Family Healthy
All parents work daily to make sure that they have a healthy family. We make sure our children are eating delicious, healthy food — and that they are washing their hands, getting adequate sleep and drinking their water. Yet, there are some other things that are important to embrace as we create the best lives for our children.
I Would Never: Lessons Parents Can Take to Heart
A certified parenting coach shares her tips for parents based on the “I Would Never” Tik Tok trend. It can be so uncomfortable when our kids feel sad, angry or disappointed, but telling them that they shouldn’t feel that way doesn’t help, and it can set them up to deny or feel guilt when uncomfortable feelings arise. The best way to support kids during challenging moments is to let them know they are heard and seen, and that their ability to share is appreciated. If your child is demonstrating significant or worrisome behavior, ask for professional help. When they are sharing the typical ups and downs of a day, help them name their feelings (“It looks like you feel sad…”), listen closely as they share their story (eye contact and head nods) and practice empathy and understanding (“That sounds hard, I’m so glad you told me…”).
A Mother’s Journey
A story of hope, loss, sorrow and a ‘crazy, heartbreaking, beautiful, joyous’ quest to create a happy family. Her word for this year: Survive. And what Ashley Howard-Heimbuch discovered about herself this year — and throughout her and her husband Alex’s IVF journey to build the family of their dreams — is that she’s more resilient than she ever thought possible, that she can, in fact, survive all the highs and lows that come with becoming a family.
Elf on the Shelf Alternatives for Tired Parents
It was 12 years ago when I was pregnant with my oldest son that I received a mischievous little present who would one day come to be known as “Elfie.” He arrived in an unassuming package labeled “Elf on the Shelf.”. The idea was a sweet one:...
