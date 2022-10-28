Read full article on original website
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
Maine Students are Taking Part Today in a Statewide Mock Election
Maine students, across the state, are casting their votes today in a mock election. The mock elections are a great way to give students a hands-on way to learn more about the electoral process, from researching candidates to casting their votes and then waiting for the results to come in. And their record is pretty good, although not perfect, as far as picking the winners. In 2020, students picked Joe Biden for President, Sara Gideon for Senator, as well as Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden for State Representatives. They were all winners, except for Sara Gideon who lost that race to Susan Collins. In 2018, they opted for Shawn Moody as Governor of Maine before the election that put Janet Mills in that office.
Halloween Marks the Start of Maine’s Deer Hunting Firearm Season
Deer hunters have been in the woods since September with bows. Halloween marks the start of "gun season" in Maine. Gun season is finally here. After Youth deer hunters got a jump start on the season on October 22, and Maine residents on October 29, the firearms season is open to all in Maine. The firearms season runs through November 26. The season wraps up with a two week (in some zones) muzzleloader season. Week one, November 28 through December 3, is statewide. Week two, December 5-10, is only in WMDs 12, 13, 15-18, 20-26, 29.
Those Nasty License Plates are Now Officially Being Taken Away By the State
It's been threatened for months, and now it's on. We told you months ago that the state had found some sort of legal loophole to overturn a rule that allowed obscenities on license plates. If you look just about anywhere, you can find plates with F-bombs, and just about any other swear word you can think of. Yes, even that one. Many folks jumped right on the bandwagon.
This Rare Yellow and Black Maine Lobster a Perfect Catch for Halloween
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks dressed up for the Halloween holiday? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. @jacob__knowles Lets find this guy a home! The cool colored lobsters have been abundant this year! #maine #lobster #lobsterfishing #fy #fyp #ocean #lobstertok #207 #mainecheck #gulfofmaine #seacreatures #interesting #sealife #oceans #oceanlife #fishing #rare #rarecatch #rarefind #coolcatch #cool #halloween #halloweencostume #costume ♬ original sound - Jacob Knowles.
3 Good Reasons Why Halloween In Maine Should Always Be Saturday
Ever since the early 20th century, when Halloween first became popular in the United States, it has been celebrated on October 31st - regardless of what day of the week that date landed on. According to the History Channel, the date of Halloween corresponds with an old Celtic holiday called Samhain.
Excuse Me?! Google Earth Spots Extraterrestrial Life Riding in a Maine Car
I am not great when it comes to directions, to be honest, I am horrible at even knowing the street names around where I live. Unfortunately, it has always been this way. Don't get me wrong, I know my way to and from places I frequent (like work and local stores), but I could not tell you what roads or highways I drive on.
Here Are 45 Places Mainers Say You Should Visit During the Winter
As the temperature dips lower and the days grow shorter, Mainers begin looking for their winter ‘happy place’. Whether it’s skiing down the mountain at Sunday River, walking your dog down a quiet beach all to yourself, or renting a cabin for a weekend getaway, you have your favorite winter moment.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Missing Miami 6-Year-old Who Came Thru Maine Found Safe in Canada
A missing Miami boy who has been the subject of an Amber Alert and was spotted in Maine has been found safe in Canada. Jorge 'JoJo' Morales is just 6-years-old and has been traveling with his father and paternal grandmother, since August. He was last seen on August 27th, in the Miami home he shares with his mother. FBI officials say the parents had been involved in a custody dispute when JoJo went missing. His mother, Yanet Conception, says JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating. She told authorities she had feared, for some time, that her ex-husband might have been planning an abduction.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
How the Hell Are Mainers Supposed to Pay for Heating Oil This Winter?
I'm worried this winter could break the bank. And I can't be the only one worried. According to the Maine Governor's Energy Office, the average price of a gallon of home heating oil is $5.03, that's almost double last year's price. Double - and last year was not cheap. An average oil tank is 275 gallons. When full, that's about 225 gallons allowing space for expansion and debris. So, some quick math shows that if you filled your tank with 225 gallons, it would cost you over $1,100 dollars!
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Do You Know Why They’re Called ‘Maine’ Coon Cats? A Wicked Furry Tale
Maine Coon Cats are lovely, but why is Maine in their name? We are not exactly sure why this breed of kitty is named after our state. There are all kinds of stories and tales, but our favorite involves Marie "let them eat cake" Antoinette. The Queen of France was executed in 1793. She tried to escape France with the assistance of a Captain Samuel Clough. Antoinette loaded up Clough's ship, including her prized possessions: six Turking Angora cats. She didn't make the trip, but her cats did! Clough said of the journey:
Which Snow Storm Dumped The Most Snow On Maine?
Since people started keeping records about the weather, Maine has seen some massive weather events. We've been through hurricanes, tornadoes (yes, really!), and many massive snow storms. But, which snow storm dumped the most snow on the State of Maine?. If you are older, you probably think it is the...
Maine DOT Unveils New Spooky Traffic Signs Encouraging Safe Driving This Halloween
This coming Monday is Halloween, and with plenty of Halloween activities scheduled to take place throughout the weekend, there will definitely be an increase in the number of people walking around town and through neighborhoods as they make their way to and from these different events. Officials are asking drivers to keep this in mind when they hit the road for the holiday.
Maine Big Game Harvest Dashboard Shows 2022 Tagging Info By Zone
Curious as to how the fall hunts are going in your area? An online resource breaks down harvest information by town or zone. The fall hunting season is nearly in full swing. Currently, big game hunters are in the woods in search of bears and deer (archery), with a lucky selection pursuing moose. Once a big game animal has been killed in the woods, the hunter is required by law to register it at the nearest tagging station. This information is then reported to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
We Can All Learn How To Get Along From This Maine Man
We have all been there in life. We think we are having a nice day and out of the blue, you are in a shall we say 'disagreement.'. Smart spouses know how to make peace. When in doubt, end it. Fix it, as soon as possible. Apologize. Feeling right or wrong, doesn’t matter. Apologize.
Maine Husband Goes Viral With All the Insane Apologies to His Wife
Yes, the weather is one of the apologies. Men are from Mars and women are from Venus is brilliantly displayed in The Leighton Show's videos. He's a hit on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook! People love this guy from Maine because they can relate. Even if you switch roles. He started sharing deadpan videos of reasons he's had to apologize to his wife. Some include,
