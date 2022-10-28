ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Head, AL

WAFF

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger but officers are still asking motorists to avoid the area. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder, suspect arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department investigated a murder that occurred Sunday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new traffic light will begin operation at a busy intersection in Meridianville next week. According to Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon, a new traffic light is already up and flashing yellow at the intersection of Highway 231/431 and Steger Road. It will start changing colors...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Meet the Huntsville family who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since 1976, people have been tuning in to Family Feud to watch folks battle it out for some of the best prizes. On Tuesday, November 1, a Huntsville family got their chance to compete in the game show. Marsau, Latisha, Micah, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, made their debut to test their teamwork.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process

Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

