Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Man facing murder charge in death of person reported missing from Guntersville in September
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested and charged with murder after human remains were found in September in Blount County. Christopher Stracener was arrested by investigators on Oct. 24. His bond has been set at $1 million and additional charges are expected. On Sept. 30, investigators with the...
WAFF
Man arrested on domestic violence charge after alleged dispute with mother
LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after an alleged domestic dispute with his mother sent her to the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested James Benson on Oct. 29 after they found his mother suffering from serious...
WAFF
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger but officers are still asking motorists to avoid the area. The...
WAFF
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder, suspect arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department investigated a murder that occurred Sunday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder...
WAFF
New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new traffic light will begin operation at a busy intersection in Meridianville next week. According to Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon, a new traffic light is already up and flashing yellow at the intersection of Highway 231/431 and Steger Road. It will start changing colors...
WAFF
Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
WAFF
Meet the Huntsville family who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since 1976, people have been tuning in to Family Feud to watch folks battle it out for some of the best prizes. On Tuesday, November 1, a Huntsville family got their chance to compete in the game show. Marsau, Latisha, Micah, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, made their debut to test their teamwork.
WAFF
‘Catching up with unmet demand’: City Planner responds to concerns of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people per year are moving to the city dubbed the best place to live in 2022. Huntsville is experiencing explosive growth with the building projects to match. Some residents are starting to wonder if the city has hit its limit. Dennis Madsen, the manager...
WAFF
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
WAFF
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Affordable housing is a big issue in the Tennessee Valley. There are few options for people and some families are getting priced out. Local leaders say there’s a significant need for affordable housing in our community. Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it...
Comments / 0