FanSided

NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race

While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
The Associated Press

Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

Ross Chastain’s aggressive style hasn’t made a lot of friends in NASCAR’s top series. Now, he’ll be contending for a championship because of that approach. Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing at some 70 mph faster than the rest of the field, careening from 10th place to fifth on the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its first championship appearance. Christopher Bell won his way into NASCAR’s championship race while Chastain used a move more suited for a video game to also advance in Sunday’s thrilling regular-season finale. Chastain credited his video game playing for the dramatic move on the final lap.
Distractify

Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt

It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
NBC Sports

Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race early

Tyler Reddick, who pulled out of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway after not feeling well, said Monday that he is taking the “necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”
Sporting News

NASCAR lineup at Martinsville: Starting order, pole for 2022 playoff race

With just one race left until the Championship 4, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are red-hot. Just one driver — Team Penske's Joey Logano — has etched their name into the final four. Given the nature of Martinsville Speedway, with its 11-degree banking in the turns and zero degree banking on the straightaways, there should be more than enough opportunities for a reshuffling of the playoff field once Sunday comes.
