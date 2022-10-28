Ross Chastain’s aggressive style hasn’t made a lot of friends in NASCAR’s top series. Now, he’ll be contending for a championship because of that approach. Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing at some 70 mph faster than the rest of the field, careening from 10th place to fifth on the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its first championship appearance. Christopher Bell won his way into NASCAR’s championship race while Chastain used a move more suited for a video game to also advance in Sunday’s thrilling regular-season finale. Chastain credited his video game playing for the dramatic move on the final lap.

