NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
Kyle Larson calls out Ross Chastain for ’embarrassing’ move
Kyle Larson was not a fan of Ross Chastain’s video game move to pass Denny Hamlin at Martinsville on Sunday. Larson, last year’s Cup Series champion, finished second in the Xfinity 500. He was interviewed after the race and gave an unpopular opinion about Chastain’s move. The...
NASCAR at Martinsville: Ross Chastain’s evolution, plus starting lineup, how to watch
Ross Chastain’s aggressive driving style drew the ire of some heavyweights in the garage this summer. A deep playoff run felt improbable then. And yet, still, he’s here — one good showing in Martinsville away from the Championship 4.
NASCAR at Martinsville results: Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain seal spots in Championship 4 with dramatic late rallies
The move was swift, the sound piercing. Ross Chastain had looked dead and buried moments before, five spots behind Denny Hamlin, who was hoping to nab his fourth straight appearance in the Championship 4. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell had already taken the checkered flag, sealing his spot in Phoenix....
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Chase Elliott, who will be advancing to Phoenix to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Tell us a little bit about this race and now officially knowing that your team has advanced to next weekend to go for your second title. CHASE ELLIOTT:...
Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots
Ross Chastain’s aggressive style hasn’t made a lot of friends in NASCAR’s top series. Now, he’ll be contending for a championship because of that approach. Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing at some 70 mph faster than the rest of the field, careening from 10th place to fifth on the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its first championship appearance. Christopher Bell won his way into NASCAR’s championship race while Chastain used a move more suited for a video game to also advance in Sunday’s thrilling regular-season finale. Chastain credited his video game playing for the dramatic move on the final lap.
NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Bell wins, Chastain’s gutsy pass highlights finish
Keep track of cautions, wrecks and lap-by-lap highlights from today’s Cup race here.
Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt
It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell advances, incredible Ross Chastain move
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Christopher Bell pulled off another stunner to win and advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but Ross Chastain took stunning to the next level in order to have a shot at the Cup championship next Sunday. Chastain purposefully went full-send with his car in the...
Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race early
Tyler Reddick, who pulled out of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway after not feeling well, said Monday that he is taking the “necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
NASCAR lineup at Martinsville: Starting order, pole for 2022 playoff race
With just one race left until the Championship 4, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are red-hot. Just one driver — Team Penske's Joey Logano — has etched their name into the final four. Given the nature of Martinsville Speedway, with its 11-degree banking in the turns and zero degree banking on the straightaways, there should be more than enough opportunities for a reshuffling of the playoff field once Sunday comes.
Ross Chastain Pulls Off Insane “Video Game” Move To Secure Final Spot In The NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is SET. What a race we had at Martinsville today with a ton playoff scenarios on the line. A win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway secured Joey Logano’s place in the Championship race, and Chase Elliot’s points had him in a comfortable spot entering the day.
Fingers Crossed That Alex Bowman’s Fairytale Return Has a Happy Ending
Alex Bowman is rolling the dice by getting behind the wheel at Phoenix. Hopefully we all get treated to a fairy tale rather than a horror story. The post Fingers Crossed That Alex Bowman’s Fairytale Return Has a Happy Ending appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
