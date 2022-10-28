Read full article on original website
Audrey Williams
4d ago
So through this process he's learned that she doesn't handle stress well at all, she's a hot head, has a bit of a mean streak, and doesn't communicate well. We really don't know what his issues are, but the line too far was uninviting the fiance's parents without discussing it with him first. I wouldn't give them the marriage license.
Reply(2)
50
MS WILDCAT 5660
3d ago
Life is too short to marry a woman who does not make you happy look how long you have waited to get married STOP DO NOT PASS GO.
Reply(1)
30
Puppyluv
4d ago
It's not her wedding. It's both your wedding. If she is this controlling now it will only get worse later. Run.
Reply
62
