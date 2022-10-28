Read full article on original website
Turtle Run Community Development District Board Speaks Out Amid Sunshine Law Allegations, Contentious 2022 Election
The Turtle Run Community Development District board members are speaking out amid a contentious election cycle that includes accusations of dirty politics, Sunshine Law violations — even assault. Tensions came to a peak at the board’s Oct. 10 meeting. After public comment, board members argued. After 14 minutes, they...
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for November 2022
This November, I’m feeling extra thankful to our community of kindhearted residents, hardworking business owners, brave first responders, and heroic veterans. Your tireless dedication and sacrifice have helped our city become the vibrant, resilient place we call home. I wish all of you a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!. Election time...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Holds Off on Allowing Former Proud Boy to Serve as Poll Worker UPDATED
Update published October 31, 2022 3:25 p.m.: After publication of this story, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department issued a statement saying that Gabriel Garcia is on the county's volunteer standby list and is not currently assigned to a polling location. "Gabriel Garcia appears in the Miami-Dade County Elections Department’s poll...
cw34.com
Congresswoman, local leaders react to display of antisemitic messages in Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — On Monday, local politicians and faith leaders gathered in Palm Beach County to condemn the recent antisemitic messages across Florida. “We cannot allow hate to go unchecked and continue to fester,” said Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. On Sunday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office said...
floridianpress.com
Democrats Chide DeSantis’ ‘Silence’ in Antisemitic Incident
Democrats across the state of Florida are responding to antisemitic graffiti found in Weston, Florida. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) held a press conference, denouncing the messages and the vandalism that occurred. In a video posted on social media, Karla Hernandez-Mats (D) is now calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to condemn the incident.
The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial
Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony Provides a Helping Hand to Individuals Experiencing Homelessness
We are all only one major crisis away from homelessness. To understand this startling fact, we need look no further than the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed an untold number of residences and displaced thousands of people into emergency shelters. Many who went to sleep the night before the storm with a home, food, an income and easy access to physical and behavioral healthcare are faced with uncertainties of what’s to come. It can happen that quickly.
Miami Dade Mayor 'Deeply Disturbed over USDA findings' concerning Miami Seaquarium
MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a plan for action after a USDA report found underfed dolphins at Miami Seaquarium.On Twitter, Levine Cava said, in part, 'Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings." She then said the county has acted swiftly to address these concerns. It sent a notice of non-compliance to 'the Dolphin Company' for failing to identify and resolve the situation.Levine Cava said the county will also hire its own marine mammal veterinarians to do unannounced inspections to make sure the company is complying with the animal welfare provisions of its lease. The Dolphin Company's general manager maintains that the dolphins are now at a healthy weight.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Four candidates in high-stakes race for Fort Lauderdale District 1 commission seat
Three high-paying commission seats are up for grabs in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election, with Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie leaving in the middle of their four-year terms. The election comes at a critical time as the city faces a multitude of challenges that include worsening gridlock, flooding woes, an affordable housing crisis and cries of overdevelopment amid ongoing ...
Endorsement Recap: The Palm Beach Post election recommendations
THE PALM BEACH POST ELECTION ENDORSEMENTS: Full guide to all Palm Beach Post Editorial Board Endorsements. This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Endorsement Recap: The Palm Beach Post election recommendations
MacKenzie Scott donates $5.1M to Urban League of Palm Beach County
The Urban League of Palm Beach County is celebrating a transformative donation from one of the richest women in the world.
Parkland Crime Update: Burglary and Embezzlement
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 24, 2022. A 54-year-old male was the victim of a Burglary Residence on 10/19/2022. Victims returned to their residence after being at work. No one had been at their home since that morning. They discovered a rear bedroom window slightly opened, with a screen dislodged. A bicycle was left outside the window by the suspect. It did not appear entry was made.
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
niceville.com
Florida jilted lover sentenced for seeking murderer through the mail
FLORIDA – A South Florida jilted lover who was accused of seeking a murderer through the mail has been sentenced to 84 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of...
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
cw34.com
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
