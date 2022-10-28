ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2's first big balancing patch takes aim at problem heroes

By Ted Litchfield
 4 days ago

Overwatch 2's next patch will target some of the strongest heroes currently in the game. In a post on the Blizzard forums , Overwatch 2 community manager Andy "AndyB" Belford outlined a selection of nerfs set to take effect on November 15. The changes target Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, and the new ninja-themed support, Kiriko. The full list of changes is as follows:

Sombra

  • Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds
  • Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect
  • Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

Genji

  • Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24
  • Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya

  • Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds
  • Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

D.va

  • Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75
  • Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Kiriko

  • Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds

We've previously covered how all the best tanks in North America have been playing Zarya. With Overwatch 2's shift to a single tank meta, many feared damage-oriented secondary tanks like the Russian weightlifter would be left behind. It seems Blizzard overcorrected, as her new double bubbles have let her become a bit of a raid boss with near-constant invulnerability.

The uptime reduction seems like a smart shift to tone her down without undermining that fantasy. D.Va, meanwhile, retains her new and improved defensive matrix while simply having her damage and accuracy taken down a peg.

Support slayer Genji thoroughly benefitted from the shift to a single tank meta, so needing more shurikens to kill and having fewer of them in a clip (magazine? forearm?) could strike a better balance with the freer hand he has in the backline now. Sombra, similarly, will now have less potential as a solo assassin, especially with that massive hacking damage nerf (40% to 25%).

New heroes always need at least a little tuning after getting introduced, and Kirkio's reduced invulnerability window will attach greater risk to wanton teleporting.

These all seem like sensible changes to balance a hero shooter that, despite some progression and monetization issues , is still the game we've loved since 2016 at heart.

While we're here, if Blizzard is taking balance comments, I would like to suggest some changes for Cassidy:

  • Doubled Peacemaker body shot damage, tripled headshot damage
  • Reintroduced flashbang alongside Magnetic Grenade, he gets both now
  • Deadeye locks on instantaneously
  • No one is allowed to be mean to me in team chat anymore

