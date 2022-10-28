Overwatch 2's first big balancing patch takes aim at problem heroes
Overwatch 2's next patch will target some of the strongest heroes currently in the game. In a post on the Blizzard forums , Overwatch 2 community manager Andy "AndyB" Belford outlined a selection of nerfs set to take effect on November 15. The changes target Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, and the new ninja-themed support, Kiriko. The full list of changes is as follows:
Sombra
- Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds
- Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect
- Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%
Genji
- Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24
- Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27
Zarya
- Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds
- Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds
D.va
- Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75
- Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15
Kiriko
- Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds
We've previously covered how all the best tanks in North America have been playing Zarya. With Overwatch 2's shift to a single tank meta, many feared damage-oriented secondary tanks like the Russian weightlifter would be left behind. It seems Blizzard overcorrected, as her new double bubbles have let her become a bit of a raid boss with near-constant invulnerability.
The uptime reduction seems like a smart shift to tone her down without undermining that fantasy. D.Va, meanwhile, retains her new and improved defensive matrix while simply having her damage and accuracy taken down a peg.
Support slayer Genji thoroughly benefitted from the shift to a single tank meta, so needing more shurikens to kill and having fewer of them in a clip (magazine? forearm?) could strike a better balance with the freer hand he has in the backline now. Sombra, similarly, will now have less potential as a solo assassin, especially with that massive hacking damage nerf (40% to 25%).
New heroes always need at least a little tuning after getting introduced, and Kirkio's reduced invulnerability window will attach greater risk to wanton teleporting.
These all seem like sensible changes to balance a hero shooter that, despite some progression and monetization issues , is still the game we've loved since 2016 at heart.
While we're here, if Blizzard is taking balance comments, I would like to suggest some changes for Cassidy:
- Doubled Peacemaker body shot damage, tripled headshot damage
- Reintroduced flashbang alongside Magnetic Grenade, he gets both now
- Deadeye locks on instantaneously
- No one is allowed to be mean to me in team chat anymore
