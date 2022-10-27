Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:10 a.m. EDT
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.
Yakima Herald Republic
AM Prep-Cooler Copy
TRICK OR TRASH: CANDY MAKERS GRAPPLE WITH PLASTIC WASTE. UNDATED (AP) - As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they’re small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they’re working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.
Beacon Announces Strategic Acquisition of Coastal Construction Products
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired Jacksonville, Florida based Coastal Construction Products (“Coastal”), one of the largest independent distributors of specialty waterproofing products in the U.S., from the Company’s majority owner, Supply Chain Equity Partners (“SCEP”), a leading private equity firm focused on the distribution sector, and members of current and prior management. This is Beacon’s fifth acquisition in the last 12 months, and the third since the launch of its Ambition 2025 goals in February 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005297/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Yakima Herald Republic
Commentary: A midterm elections threat assessment — high and getting higher
With the Nov. 8 midterm elections less than two weeks away, there is growing concern for the potential of real-world political violence. The hyper-partisan nature of U.S. politics, combined with rampant disinformation and the promotion of conspiracy theories about election integrity are increasing the prospects for trouble at polling sites and the harassment and intimidation of electoral workers. Across the country, there are reports of election offices taking preventive measures, including installing bulletproof and bomb-resistant glass, offering active-shooter training and fortifying walls with Kevlar to mitigate the effects of an attack.
Yakima Herald Republic
S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Gonzaga guard David Stockton returns to U.S. roster for World Cup qualifiers
Oct. 31—David Stockton, a regular on U.S. teams in previous 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers, is back on the roster for the November qualifying window, USA Basketball announced. Stockton is one of nine players on the 12-man roster with experience on USA Basketball teams. The former Gonzaga University and...
11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
For those thinking about retirement, it might seem daunting to live with a strict budget from month to month. However, there are several factors to consider that can make the budgeting process less...
