Armageddon Time director to helm young John F Kennedy biopic

After all the buzz ( and controversy ) surrounding Netflix's Blonde , John F Kennedy is getting a biopic of his own.

According to Deadline , James Gray is set to direct the currently untitled JFK film which will "focus on JFK’s evolution from an unremarkable young man desperate to prove his mettle to his powerful father, into a WWII hero whose triumph over adversity-hardened leadership skills that forged his path to the White House."

Gray will rewrite a screenplay that was previously penned by Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore (Keeper of the Diary). He recently helmed Armageddon Time, a period drama and coming-of-age film that had its first premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. That film stars Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins.

Prior to becoming the 35th President of the United States, JFK was awarded a Purple Heart before saving the life of his shipmates after their boat was struck by unfriendly fire. The story helped pave the way for his political career.

"It’s an honor to be on board this project with the fantastic producing team at MadRiver," said Gray. "JFK is a figure that’s captivated the attention of the world for decades, as an American president, an ally of the Civil Rights movement and a cultural icon. But this is a unique opportunity to sweep away the myth and explore a side we don’t know at all."

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates .