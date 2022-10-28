Maurine Traylor Wall, age 87 of Clarkesville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Born in Decatur, Alabama on July 27, 1935, Mrs. Wall was the daughter of the late Clarence Aubrey Traylor and Lola Mae Patterson Traylor. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service where she was a Revenue Agent. Mrs. Wall had the heart of a servant, always looking for ways to serve her family or others. She was an excellent seamstress, cook and homemaker. Mrs. Wall was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wall is preceded in death by husband Lewis Arthur Wall, granddaughter Rachel Wall, brother Robert Traylor and sister Emma Jane Moore.

