Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Good Morning Give Back in October: Camp Sweet Life
The City says that with the water tower down, Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick...
KEYC
St. Clair/Loyola storms past Blooming Prairie
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato. The event celebrates contemporary Halloween traditions, with local businesses and community members handing out candy for Trick-or-Treating, but the main events are more traditional. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT. Talks of the Mankato Family YMCA expanding...
KEYC
How to repurpose your pumpkins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of...
KEYC
McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families
A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. Good...
KEYC
Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
KEYC
Complex complexion: the science behind skin care
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal of any skin-care routine is to tune up your complexion so it’s functioning at its best, and also troubleshoot or target any areas you want to work on. The science behind skin-care products has come a long way but there’s still no such thing as an instant fix — time is needed to reap the benefits, Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about those beauty benefits.
KEYC
Halloween: the local history behind the holiday
When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
KEYC
Protecting your home from Winter pests
A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. McDonalds...
KEYC
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
KEYC
Drought causes quick harvest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -October is coming to an end, and the window for farmers to finish up their harvest is quickly closing. Harvest reports released Monday point to farmers across the Midwest being significantly ahead of schedule, and farm experts believe that the year-long drought that has plagued the country may be a driving reason for a quick harvest.
KEYC
Trick or treaters head out in droves for Halloween
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A perfect evening for candy and costumes as families flocked to Trunk or Treat at the North Mankato Taylor Library. “We just love it,” Wade Hoffman said. “25 still dressing up,” Mirza Dominguez said. “Now with a plus one.”. “We are just having...
KEYC
North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
KEYC
Large crowd comes out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second year, Riverfront Drive closed Saturday to celebrate the hispanic Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Last year’s event was an overwhelming success for organizers, who came back more prepared than ever, as organizers estimate this year’s event to be nearly double the size of last year’s.
KEYC
New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow. Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up, Tuesday through Friday, beginning at 4 a.m. There will be two pick-ups for garbage this week as a result of the change in schedule.
KEYC
Test drive: How to pick the best set of wheels
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the market for a new vehicle? Going to a dealership and actually going through the whole process can be so daunting. There likely aren’t many things people dread more than dealing with a car salesman. Well, times they are a-changing. Things don’t work quite...
KEYC
Mapleton water tower shuts down
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways. “It’s a quick replacement,” explained Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee, “We...
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
KEYC
West's Krusemark, SJA's Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
Comments / 0