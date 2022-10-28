ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, MN

KEYC

Good Morning Give Back in October: Camp Sweet Life

The City says that with the water tower down, Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick...
MAPLETON, MN
KEYC

St. Clair/Loyola storms past Blooming Prairie

Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato. The event celebrates contemporary Halloween traditions, with local businesses and community members handing out candy for Trick-or-Treating, but the main events are more traditional. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT. Talks of the Mankato Family YMCA expanding...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
KEYC

How to repurpose your pumpkins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families

A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. Good...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Complex complexion: the science behind skin care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal of any skin-care routine is to tune up your complexion so it’s functioning at its best, and also troubleshoot or target any areas you want to work on. The science behind skin-care products has come a long way but there’s still no such thing as an instant fix — time is needed to reap the benefits, Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about those beauty benefits.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Halloween: the local history behind the holiday

WASECA, MN
KEYC

Protecting your home from Winter pests

A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. McDonalds...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Drought causes quick harvest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -October is coming to an end, and the window for farmers to finish up their harvest is quickly closing. Harvest reports released Monday point to farmers across the Midwest being significantly ahead of schedule, and farm experts believe that the year-long drought that has plagued the country may be a driving reason for a quick harvest.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Trick or treaters head out in droves for Halloween

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A perfect evening for candy and costumes as families flocked to Trunk or Treat at the North Mankato Taylor Library. “We just love it,” Wade Hoffman said. “25 still dressing up,” Mirza Dominguez said. “Now with a plus one.”. “We are just having...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Large crowd comes out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second year, Riverfront Drive closed Saturday to celebrate the hispanic Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Last year’s event was an overwhelming success for organizers, who came back more prepared than ever, as organizers estimate this year’s event to be nearly double the size of last year’s.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow. Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up, Tuesday through Friday, beginning at 4 a.m. There will be two pick-ups for garbage this week as a result of the change in schedule.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Test drive: How to pick the best set of wheels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the market for a new vehicle? Going to a dealership and actually going through the whole process can be so daunting. There likely aren’t many things people dread more than dealing with a car salesman. Well, times they are a-changing. Things don’t work quite...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mapleton water tower shuts down

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways. “It’s a quick replacement,” explained Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee, “We...
MAPLETON, MN
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
KEYC

West's Krusemark, SJA's Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

