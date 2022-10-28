Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
South Korea air raid sirens blare after North fires missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has intensified its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement earlier Wednesday that it detected three short-range ballistic missiles fired the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan. It said one of the missiles landed 26 kilometers (16 miles) away from the rivals’ sea border.
MilitaryTimes
Here be giants — outlandish tales of the military & the Afghan colossi
Editor’s note: This Halloween-centric story dives into a comical conspiracy many tin foil hat enthusiasts have shared at some time. It in no way depicts the authentic Afghan conflict, its people or culture — only the country’s alleged population of extremely large adult sons. Like any military...
MilitaryTimes
‘Secure, survive, strike’: The Navy’s new approach for cyber dominance
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy this month highlighted the values the service is using to shape its cyberspace investments and improve its day-to-day digital posture, including what one official described as the ability to “fight hurt.”. The Cyberspace Superiority Vision, announced Oct. 28, contains three tenets: secure, survive...
MilitaryTimes
Labor shortage still pinching aerospace and defense sector
WASHINGTON ― Despite signs the labor market is starting to cool, aerospace and defense industry executives said they’re still struggling with hiring, training and the loss of skilled workers. “Shipbuilding is a very complex, high-touch labor business, and when you have a nationwide perturbation in the nation in...
MilitaryTimes
Here’s the list of 76 new employers who want to hire military spouses
A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25. The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring,...
MilitaryTimes
What a GOP win in November would mean for defense policy in 2023
If Republican lawmakers take control of either the House or Senate following midterm elections, experts expect bigger defense budgets, more debate over foreign military aid and more fighting about how “woke” military issues affect national security. House Republicans in September unveiled their pre-election “Commitment to America” outlining a...
MilitaryTimes
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers...
MilitaryTimes
Drone-killing Vampires due in Ukraine next year, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. is aiming to send Ukraine the “Vampire” counter-drone system by mid-2023, with a contract award expected within months, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday. The Pentagon on Aug. 24 announced it would send the system, a laser-guided-missile launcher that can quickly be installed in...
MilitaryTimes
Navy ends safety standdown for part of the T-45C Goshawk jet fleet
The Navy resumed flight operations for part of its T-45C Goshawk jet trainer fleet Monday after a two-week grounding, but officials are declining to say how many of the aircraft are actually returning to the skies. Flights for the Goshawks, which are used to train Navy and Marine Corps fighter...
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force’s unvaccinated instructor pilots allowed to resume flying
The Air Force is allowing unvaccinated instructor pilots to return to the air after barring them from flight this summer, the service confirmed Oct. 28. Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, the head of 19th Air Force, said Oct. 25 that it is “in the best interest of the Air Force” for instructors to resume their regular in-flight duties until further notice, according to a memo obtained by Air Force Times.
MilitaryTimes
Lloyd Austin to visit 18th Airborne Corps troops returning from Europe
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet today with soldiers from the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps who returned home yesterday to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after a nine-month deployment to Europe. The corps deployed 300 service members to Germany in February to reinforce NATO’s eastern member states...
MilitaryTimes
North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came...
MilitaryTimes
New Army social media policy pushes stricter rules
The Army is taking a tougher stance on social media use, according to a new service-wide policy announced last week. The new guidance released Thursday governs what information troops can share on their personal accounts and from which accounts Army officials can post. The guidance also calls for more training for key personnel, transparency when posts are removed, and restrictions on using new, untested social media platforms before they’re officially vetted.
MilitaryTimes
Marine Talent Management 2030: Flawed foundation, flawed document
When a contractor builds a structure and flaws are exposed in its foundation, it is time to become concerned about the integrity of the rest of what that contractor built. Such is the case with Talent Management 2030, a document that charts a new course for the Marine Corps’ personnel system.
MilitaryTimes
Republicans push back on Okinawa F-15 withdrawal
WASHINGTON — Four key Republicans on Capitol Hill are questioning the Air Force’s decision to replace two permanent F-15C Eagle fighter squadrons in Okinawa with rotational forces. In a new letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers expressed concern about the plan and asked for a briefing...
