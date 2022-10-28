ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

MSU Suspends 4 More Players After Initial Discipline for Michigan Tunnel Fight

The fallout continues from this weekend after multiple Michigan State football players got into a postgame altercation with a Michigan player. The Spartans announced they have suspended four additional players for their involvement in the altercation: Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Malcolm Jones and Brandon Wright. The four of them join Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Khary Crump and Zion Young, who were suspended Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Bleacher Report

B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Who's the Favorite in Week 10?

Throughout the 2022 season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has remained near the front of the Heisman Trophy race. But as November arrives, is he still leading the pack?. If it's not Stroud, however, there's no question it's Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Several other players are in the running, but...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Bradley Chubb Traded to Dolphins; Broncos Get Chase Edmonds, Draft Picks

A busy NFL trade deadline day has its blockbuster. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for San Francisco's 2023 first-round pick, Miami's 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. It's a big addition...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline

The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
GREEN BAY, WI

