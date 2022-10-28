Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Official Committee's List Ahead of Week 10
The initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season were released Tuesday, and the Tennessee Volunteers headline the list. Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson round out the top four and presumably control their own destinies for the coveted spots. Here is a look at the first rankings:. 2. Ohio...
Bleacher Report
Nyheim Hines Traded to Bills from Colts for Zack Moss, Conditional Draft Pick
Already boasting one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have added to their group of running backs by acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts before the trade deadline. Indianapolis will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return. ESPN's Adam Schefter...
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl Forecast
At long last, the College Football Playoff selection committee has spoken, giving us an initial Top Four of No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. Close on that quartet's collective tail are Michigan, Alabama, TCU, Oregon and USC. Georgia at No. 3 may...
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Deserves No. 1 Spot in CFP Rankings, but Georgia Clash Will Define Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have fully earned the No. 1 spot in the initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings. That much should be extolled within the program. There is also an expiration date on that celebration. And it's probably, oh, Nov. 2. In reality, the only immediate thing that matters for...
Bleacher Report
MSU Suspends 4 More Players After Initial Discipline for Michigan Tunnel Fight
The fallout continues from this weekend after multiple Michigan State football players got into a postgame altercation with a Michigan player. The Spartans announced they have suspended four additional players for their involvement in the altercation: Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Malcolm Jones and Brandon Wright. The four of them join Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Khary Crump and Zion Young, who were suspended Sunday.
Bleacher Report
B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Who's the Favorite in Week 10?
Throughout the 2022 season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has remained near the front of the Heisman Trophy race. But as November arrives, is he still leading the pack?. If it's not Stroud, however, there's no question it's Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Several other players are in the running, but...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Bills Targeted Alvin Kamara in Trade Talks, Were Rejected by Saints
The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a running back ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and they appear to have targeted one of the best players potentially available at the position. Buffalo inquired with the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara, though they were rejected, per Fox's Jay Glazer...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bradley Chubb Traded to Dolphins; Broncos Get Chase Edmonds, Draft Picks
A busy NFL trade deadline day has its blockbuster. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for San Francisco's 2023 first-round pick, Miami's 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. It's a big addition...
Bleacher Report
Jaguars' Shad Khan Condemns Antisemitism Displayed During Florida vs. Georgia Game
Saturday's game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville was marred by an antisemitic message displayed on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the game. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement condemning the message, calling it "hurtful and wrong" and "asking everyone to make it...
Bleacher Report
Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline
The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
Bleacher Report
Georgia LB Nolan Smith Doubtful for Tennessee Game with Shoulder Injury, per HC Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Monday that linebacker Nolan Smith is "probably doubtful" to play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Tennessee because of a shoulder injury. Smith, who leads the top-ranked Bulldogs with three sacks this season, suffered the injury during last week's 42-20 win over Florida, per...
Bleacher Report
Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win
The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday. While the National Football League rarely sees the flurry of activity that other leagues have—specifically MLB—there was quite a bit of activity ahead of this year's by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff. The deadline action really began on Oct....
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Trade Deadline Splash for Bradley Chubb a Direct Message to AFC Contenders
The Miami Dolphins were one of the major players at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, swinging a splashy deal to acquire Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. With the pickup, the Phins have loudly announced their intent to contend both this season and for the foreseeable future. Chubb provides Miami...
Bleacher Report
Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade
The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
