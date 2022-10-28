Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
NFL Insider Floats 2023 Scenario Tom Brady Could Find ‘Tempting’
While it certainly feels like this could be Tom Brady’s final NFL season, can we really say for sure?. Dan Patrick on Tuesday asked Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer for the most likely scenario involving Brady next season: The quarterback plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moves into the broadcast booth to begin his massive TV contract with FOX or chooses a different path?
Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
Former Patriot Brandin Cooks Goes Cryptic After NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline has passed, and Brandin Cooks remains apart of the Houston Texans. The former New England Patriots wide receiver had been floated in trade rumors and could have been beneficial in helping out a contender or a struggling team like the Green Bay Packers. But it appears...
Patriots Reportedly Won’t Trade Kendrick Bourne Despite Offers
The New England Patriots reportedly turned down offers for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Despite getting calls from “multiple teams” on the wide receiver, the Patriots are not trading Bourne, according to a report from theScore’s Jordan Schultz. Bourne’s name frequently appeared in...
Jets Trade One Of Their Best Defenders Before Patriots Rematch
Jacob Martin didn’t get many headlines in New York, but he was one of the Jets’ better defenders through eight games. Well, Martin won’t be on the field in three weeks when the Jets and Patriots play a rematch at Gillette Stadium. New York on Tuesday sent...
NFL Rumors: Falcons Trade Suspended Calvin Ridley In Surprise Move
Calvin Ridley reportedly will be playing for a new team when he returns to NFL game action next season. The Atlanta Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars a little over an hour before the league’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline Tuesday, as first reported by 1010 XL’s Mia O’Brien. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up with details about the unexpected move.
Why Dolphins Landing Bradley Chubb Is More Bad News For Patriots
A day after the Baltimore Ravens traded for stud linebacker Roquan Smith, another one of the Patriots’ AFC rivals swung a trade for a star defender. The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday landed edge rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in a trade with the Denver Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins, who plan to work out a new contract with Chubb, sent a 2023 first-rounder (originally owned by the San Francisco 49ers), a 2024 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver. The move was made roughly 90 minutes before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.
VA Hero Of The Week: Devin McCourty Shines In Patriots’ Week 8 Win
New England Patriots veteran captain Devin McCourty continuously proves to be vital to the team’s defense. McCourty intercepted Zach Wilson twice in the Patriots’ Week 8 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The veteran safety’s 33 career receptions are the most among active NFL players.
Joe Judge Defends Mac Jones Amid Concerning Turnover Stretch
Mac Jones entered the NFL with a reputation for being a cerebral quarterback who does a great job of minimizing mistakes. And he lived up to it during his first 13 games with the Patriots. But it’s been a totally different story since last season’s bye week. Jones...
Patriots Trade Rumors: Isaiah Wynn Not Expected To Be Dealt
The New England Patriots reportedly are not expected to ship out struggling right tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Patriots “do not plan to move” Wynn, who’s frequently appeared in trade rumors as the deadline approaches. New...
Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is heading to Minneapolis. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Drafted...
Patriots Rookie Jack Jones Becoming ‘Weapon’ In This Underrated Role
Jack Jones is off to an impressive start in the New England Patriots’ secondary. In fact, eight weeks into his NFL career, Jones is the league’s highest-graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus — not bad for a fourth-round rookie. But Jones isn’t just helping the Patriots with...
Colts RB Nyheim Hines Drawing Trade Interest
According to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is drawing interest ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. A fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2018, Hines had his best game of the season in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, recording 49 total yards and a touchdown on seven touches.
Vikings Swing Huge Trade Three Weeks Before Hosting Patriots
The Patriots are three weeks and two days away from visiting the Vikings, who currently have a top-10 scoring offense. And the Thanksgiving Night matchup just got even tougher for New England’s defense. Minnesota on Tuesday acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit...
Georgia LB Nolan Smith OUT for Season With Torn Pec
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs suffered a blow on Tuesday as linebacker Nolan Smith will miss the rest of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle – according to ESPN.com. Smith suffered the injury in the first half of Georgia’s 42-20 victory over the Florida Gators and did not return. The 21-year-old senior, who profiles as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads the Bulldogs in sacks (three), tackles for loss (seven), and quarterback hurries (16).
NFL Week 8 Takeaways: Preseason NFC Favorites Continue Free Fall
The NFC playoff picture currently includes the third-seeded Seattle Seahawks, fourth-seeded Atlanta Falcons and sixth-seeded New York Giants eight weeks into the NFL regular season. … Wait, what?!. To repeat: The Seahawks, Falcons and Giants would be going to the NFL playoffs if the postseason started after Week 8. Yeah,...
Rough Bengals Loss Puts Patriots In Prime Position This Weekend
Believe it or not, the Patriots could hold a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday. In fact, New England fans probably should expect it to happen. Had the Bengals beaten the Browns on Monday night, the Patriots would’ve needed three things to happen in Week 9 to move into a playoff spot: beat the Colts and get losses from both the Jets (vs. Buffalo Bills) and Chargers (at Atlanta Falcons). That scenario already was at least somewhat realistic.
Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady
At 3-4-1, the Indianapolis Colts, whom some pegged as a potential Super Bowl sleeper before the start of the 2022 campaign, have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing clubs. On Tuesday, Indy decided to shake things up, as the Colts announced they fired second-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady,...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0