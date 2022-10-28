ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

MST to offer free fares for Election Day

SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey-Salinas-Transit (MST) is providing free fares on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. MST will provide its usual routes, but all rides will be free. In their announcement, MST released a statement saying, "Lack of transportation should not prevent anyone from being able to exercise their right to vote."
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

10,000 people came out for Halloween in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police say at its peak, 10,000 people were in the city for Halloween and they said due to a high police presence, there were no serious violent incidents. In comparison to 2021, the estimated crowd size was higher, while citations and arrests were...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Seaside Starbucks files petition to unionize

SEASIDE, Calif. — A Starbucks in Seaside has joined in on filing to unionize, as a petition was signed on Oct.10. The Starbucks store, located at 1742 Fremont Blvd., employs 23 people. The unionization will involve all baristas and shift supervisors. The Seaside location, if passed, will be the...
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Water survey helicopters scheduled to fly over the Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — You may see low-flying helicopters over the Central Coast. Do not be alarmed, the California Department of Water Resources will be using helicopters to do a survey of groundwater basins. They will be doing electromagnetic surveys to support drought response. During the surveys, a...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop

(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
FREMONT, CA
KSBW.com

Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 6:09 PM: Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that they have lifted the lockdown at Alvarez High School. Nobody at the school was hurt or injured. Original Story Our reporter at the scene has said that Alvarez High School is on lockdown due to an active The post Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
lookout.co

The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

County officials launch hotline for noise complaints

MONTEREY CO., Calif. (BCN) — Monterey County has launched a hotline for noise complaints from residents in unincorporated areas. Residents can reach a staff member at (831) 755-5177 on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 10 p.m. If no one is available or the resident calls when the hotline is not active, they will be […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
KSBW.com

Weekend in-person voting now available in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Three additional vote centers opened Saturday in Santa Cruz County. It was the first time in-person voting was available on a weekend during this election cycle. The county currently has five vote centers available but come Nov. 5, an additional 13 will open offering voters...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

