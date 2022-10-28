Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
'Food insecurity is real': Mobile food pantry feeds San Benito County residents in need
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Community Food Bank of San Benito County rolled out its mobile food pantry in April 2021 with the goal of reaching more people. The food bank has seen a steady increase in demand since it launched. “This time last year, at the mobile pantry sites,...
KSBW.com
MST to offer free fares for Election Day
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey-Salinas-Transit (MST) is providing free fares on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. MST will provide its usual routes, but all rides will be free. In their announcement, MST released a statement saying, "Lack of transportation should not prevent anyone from being able to exercise their right to vote."
KSBW.com
10,000 people came out for Halloween in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police say at its peak, 10,000 people were in the city for Halloween and they said due to a high police presence, there were no serious violent incidents. In comparison to 2021, the estimated crowd size was higher, while citations and arrests were...
KSBW.com
Seaside Starbucks files petition to unionize
SEASIDE, Calif. — A Starbucks in Seaside has joined in on filing to unionize, as a petition was signed on Oct.10. The Starbucks store, located at 1742 Fremont Blvd., employs 23 people. The unionization will involve all baristas and shift supervisors. The Seaside location, if passed, will be the...
KSBW.com
Water survey helicopters scheduled to fly over the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — You may see low-flying helicopters over the Central Coast. Do not be alarmed, the California Department of Water Resources will be using helicopters to do a survey of groundwater basins. They will be doing electromagnetic surveys to support drought response. During the surveys, a...
Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop
(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
KSBW.com
Crowds flock to downtown Santa Cruz for spooky Halloween celebrations
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — From witches to spooky creatures, people got creative and went all out this Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. Every year, streets downtown are closed off to cars and open for foot traffic. Earlier in the day, families roamed around with their little ones and when...
KSBW.com
Shooting, report of shots fired at nearby school brings strong response to north Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in north Salinas, Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Fish & Chips, located at 2010 North Main Street. Three suspects were stopped...
KSBW.com
Commercial crabbing season delayed because of potential danger to whales
SALINAS, Calif. — The commercial crabbing season for Dungeness crabs was delayed in most of California by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It was scheduled to kick off on Nov. 15 but was put on hold because of the high number of humpback whales that could get entangled in the crab traps.
KSBW.com
Recently released man on parole arrested for a stabbing in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville Police reported a man who was released on parole and is now facing felony charges following a stabbing that happened on 2nd Street in Watsonville. Police say that they responded to a 37-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck with a knife in the...
KSBW.com
Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 6:09 PM: Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that they have lifted the lockdown at Alvarez High School. Nobody at the school was hurt or injured. Original Story Our reporter at the scene has said that Alvarez High School is on lockdown due to an active The post Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
County officials launch hotline for noise complaints
MONTEREY CO., Calif. (BCN) — Monterey County has launched a hotline for noise complaints from residents in unincorporated areas. Residents can reach a staff member at (831) 755-5177 on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 10 p.m. If no one is available or the resident calls when the hotline is not active, they will be […]
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
'It's reached the point of hysteria': Drug expert says parents shouldn't fear fentanyl in Halloween candy
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Halloween approaches, local police departments are warning about what's known as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl. It's the dangerous opioid make in bright-colored powders and pills, and it's even being transferred in candy containers sometimes. This has some parents worried about finding it in Halloween candy, but...
KSBW.com
Weekend in-person voting now available in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Three additional vote centers opened Saturday in Santa Cruz County. It was the first time in-person voting was available on a weekend during this election cycle. The county currently has five vote centers available but come Nov. 5, an additional 13 will open offering voters...
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
