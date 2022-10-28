The United Way of Ellis County is bringing the Reality U event back to Ellis County for another year and is seeking volunteers to help make this possible. Reality U is a one-day financial literacy event for students in high school and middle school designed to help them understand some of the “realities” involved in preparing for an employable future and adulthood. Students undergo a 75-minute interactive and engaging personal finance simulation.

