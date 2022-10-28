Read full article on original website
Related
Volunteers sought for another round of Reality U
The United Way of Ellis County is bringing the Reality U event back to Ellis County for another year and is seeking volunteers to help make this possible. Reality U is a one-day financial literacy event for students in high school and middle school designed to help them understand some of the “realities” involved in preparing for an employable future and adulthood. Students undergo a 75-minute interactive and engaging personal finance simulation.
Schmidt Foundation grant bolsters #GiveCatholic campaign
TMP-M #iGiveCatholic is a Giving Day for the faithful across the nation (and the globe) to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries in participating arch/dioceses. This year, because of the generosity of the Robert E. & Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation,...
NWester: Woman with dyslexia, FHSU professor share passion for literacy
Two women have brought their passions for literacy to a growing Fort Hays State University program, which is helping people of all ages enhance their reading and language skills. The FHSU Language and Literacy Institute offers free reading tutoring and English as a second language classes both in person and...
High school students to compete in FHSU Math Relays
Fort Hays State University’s Math and Computer Science departments will host the 42nd annual Math Relays on Nov.10 in the Memorial Union. Students in grades nine through 12 will compete in a maximum of six tests throughout the day. The six tests are number sense, trigonometry, algebra, geometry, applications, and calculations with calculators.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 29, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. Tiger Talk airs live on KAYS (94.3 FM/1400 AM) at noon on Monday from Big Smoke Barbecue on Hays.
Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel
When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
🎥 111th Dist. incumbent Wasinger: 'Experience makes me more influential for constituents'
Hays resident Barb Wasinger is seeking her third 2-year term as the 111th District state representative, which includes Hays and Victoria. She has also previously served as a Hays city commissioner and Ellis County commissioner. Wasinger says her city and county commission experience is "very valuable" when it comes to...
Russell will receive $1M for loft apartment project
RUSSELL — Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced $1 million will be going to the city of Russell to increase affordable and moderate-income housing options in central Kansas. Russell is using the funds, allocated through the bipartisan House Bill 2510 Kelly signed in May, to redevelop the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments.
🎥 111th Dist. candidate Hammond: 'Somebody has to represent our interests'
Hays resident Ed Hammond, the former president of Fort Hays State University, has come out of retirement to run for the state's 111th House District. "I really love this community, and built a home in Hays after I left FHSU," Hammond, said in a recent interview with Hays Post. The...
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Tyler Cummings and runningback Adrian Soto talked with the media Tuesday before they host Northeastern State in their final home game of the season Saturday.
Hays Post
🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in NABC Preseason Top 25 Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a strong season a year ago, Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the NABC Division II Top 25 Poll going into the 2022-23 season. The Tigers are coming off a 23-6 overall record in 2021-22, a season in which the Tigers saw time in the NABC Top 25.
Hays Post
🏀 Tiger women open season ranked in the top-10
The Fort Hays State women's basketball team enters the 2022-23 season ranked in the top 10 in both national polls, released Tuesday by both the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA). The Tigers will open the new year ranked third in the coaches poll and ninth in the media poll.
Hays Post
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women open with exhibition at K-State
Monday, October 31, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. Before opening the 53rd season in program history early next month, the Fort Hays State women's basketball team will play in one final tune-up game Monday evening when the Tigers travel to Manhattan, Kan. for an exhibition contest against Kansas State. First tip between the Tigers and Wildcats is slated for 6:30 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.
🤼 FHSU's Henry ranked in NWCA Division II Preseason Poll
MANHEIM, Pa. – Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State is ranked in the NWCA Division II Preseason Poll for the 2022-23 season. Fort Hays State was among the receiving votes section of the team rankings. Henry was a national qualifier for the Tigers last year at 197 pounds. He...
🤼 Tigers picked third in MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Wrestling was picked third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released on Monday . The Tigers are picked to finish one notch higher in the dual standings than where they finished last season. Defending national champion Nebraska-Kearney is picked first in the...
Hays Post
🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State
MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
Russell appoints new city water and electric utility directors
RUSSELL — Randy Baker has been appointed the City's Water Utility Director effective Oct. 15. Baker has worked for the City of Russell since January 1999 in the Water Distribution Department as a maintenance worker, lead worker for water distribution and the wastewater system, and, most recently, as Water Distribution and Waste Water Superintendent.
NWS: Welcome relief from drought could end the work week
With the Hays area nearly 6 inches behind average year-to-date precipitation, some relief could be on the way. The National Weather Service in Dodge City predicts a dry, warm week with highs in the mid- to upper-70s — until late Thursday evening. The NWS forecasts a 60 percent chance...
Hays Post
HPD arrest log, Oct. 23 to 29
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Robert Curtis Morrison, 42, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 23 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aiden Christopher Colvin, 18, was arrested...
Comments / 0