Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
nmsuroundup.com
OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU
Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso ISD’s Hopes and Dreams 2.0 Solicits Community Feedback on District’s Strategic Plan
The El Paso Independent School District launches its Hopes and Dreams 2.0 listening sessions at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin High School’s magnet gym to continue conversations about the future of the district with stakeholders from every feeder pattern. The first of four listening series sessions is a follow-up...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit brings hands-on, energy education to EPISD campuses
Students at three EPISD campuses will learn about STEM education and careers when the Mobile Energy Learning Unit (MELU) – an exhibit made possible through a partnership between Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s El Paso Refinery and the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) – begins a weeklong tour of El Paso on Monday, Oct. 31, at Hawkins Elementary School.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
50% of Chaparral area students absent after online threat, Superintendent says it was a “hoax”
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. On Monday afternoon the Gadsen ISD Superintendent said they were given the all clear by law enforcement and that law enforcement […]
WinterFest 2022: Real Ice Rink Returns, But in New Downtown El Paso Spot
Arguably the Winterfest activity El Pasoans look forward to most is lacing up and hitting the outdoor ice-skating rink. Last year the city experimented with a synthetic ice that got quite the chilly reception. But that won’t be the case this year. You’ll be skating on "real ice" again....
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol attacked by flagpole-wielding immigrant in El Paso: CBP
AUSTIN, Texas — Border Patrol agents in El Paso used force to drive a group of Venezuelans out of the United States and back toward the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez in a tense scene on Monday, according to a new report. Video taken by the El Paso Times...
An Eye-Catching Median in Texas For All the Wrong Reasons
As traffic builds in the lanes of the Lee Trevino intersection, the sun shines on the medians. Usually, these medians do not catch drivers' attention, unless someone is on them asking for money or some type of help. For a shiny reason, the median at the intersection of Lee Trevino...
SISD takes one last walk through at Socorro High School before final reconstruction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last […]
El Paso News
PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween. The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes. From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a...
krwg.org
Housing bond would address rising problem in Las Cruces
Voters are savvy enough to know that there is no free lunch, but the fact that city general obligation bonds on the ballot every four years replace retiring bonds does allow supporters to honestly claim that passage will not increase taxes. And so, they usually pass. Of the four GO...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
KFOX 14
KFOX14 goes ghost hunting at the Double Eagle in Old Mesilla; what did we find?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You may be familiar with the Double Eagle Restaurant in Old Mesilla, New Mexico for its delicious steaks or rich history, but what you may not know is that it’s believed to be haunted for more than a century. In a special Halloween...
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands
The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!. The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
