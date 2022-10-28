ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
People

Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
FOX8 News

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
People

Paul Pelosi's Surgeons Successfully Repair Skull Fracture and Other 'Serious Injuries'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul underwent a "successful surgery" for a skull fracture on Friday after he was attacked with a hammer early that morning in their San Francisco home Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery despite sustaining "serious" injuries after undergoing brain surgery following an attack in the early hours of Friday morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill announced Friday afternoon that her husband, 82, had a "successful surgery" to repair a "fractured skull" after he was violently assaulted with a...
