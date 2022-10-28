Read full article on original website
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' During Home Invasion
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'violently attacked' during a home invasion, according to her office.
Paul Pelosi, speaker's husband, beaten with hammer at home
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his...
Vox
The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband is the culmination of longtime GOP hate-mongering
Friday’s brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home was overtly political — and a logical endpoint to the decades deeply personal villainization House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has weathered from her political opponents. It’s now clear the speaker was the...
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
'An absolute cancer': SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric following Paul Pelosi attack
CNN anchor Jim Acosta sits down with political commentator SE Cupp to discuss the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been attacked at the couple's San Francisco residence. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images) Pelosi's office issued an official statement regarding the incident. Spokesman Drew Hammill said:
House Speaker Pelosi visits Paul Pelosi at Zuckerberg Hospital after attack
Speaker Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi is recovering after being attacked in the couple's home.
Paul Pelosi's Surgeons Successfully Repair Skull Fracture and Other 'Serious Injuries'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul underwent a "successful surgery" for a skull fracture on Friday after he was attacked with a hammer early that morning in their San Francisco home Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery despite sustaining "serious" injuries after undergoing brain surgery following an attack in the early hours of Friday morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill announced Friday afternoon that her husband, 82, had a "successful surgery" to repair a "fractured skull" after he was violently assaulted with a...
Harris calls attack on Paul Pelosi ‘act of extreme violence’
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out about the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul and said she is praying for his recovery.Oct. 29, 2022.
