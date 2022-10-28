Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31

—On Tuesday, November 1, the Montgomery County Council enacted Bill 26-22, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Radon Testing and Mitigation – Required, which requires radon testing in multi-family and single-family rental housing, disclosure of results to tenants and mitigation, if radon levels are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended action level. The bill requires testing prior to occupancy and that educational information on radon, testing and mitigation be provided to all tenants. This legislation expands the coverage of Bill 31-15, which was cosponsored by Councilmember Rice and enacted in 2015. This law requires the seller of a single-family home to test for radon and provide the results to the buyer prior to completing the sale of the home.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO