Montgomery County, MD

Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31

By Patrick Herron
 4 days ago
End WH, DOJ, and FBI corruption!
4d ago

Hilarious….make gun restrictions on law abiding citizens instead of locking up criminals. How stupid do these people need to be? Do they honestly think thugs will follow their mandates?

James Michael
3d ago

Dear MoCo. Trying to end around the constitution and Supreme Court seldom works out. As New York found out. Making your restrictions tighter is probably not a productive effort. See you in court.

Toobroke
4d ago

pretty sure the Supreme Court Just covered this Everyone on this list should be fired

