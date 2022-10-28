Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Elon Musk steps out in Halloween costume worth thousands of dollars for Heidi Klum's party
Elon Musk wore a red Samurai-style costume reportedly worth $7,500 for Heidi Klum's Halloween party. The 51-year-old billionaire - who completed his $44 billion takeover of the platform last week - appeared to be in good spirits as he arrived at the star studded party in New York City on Monday night (31.10.22).
Trevor Noah Knows How Elon Musk Can Make Twitter Profitable
The Daily Show and its host Trevor Noah dropped its second of four live tapings from the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night. And during his monologue, delivered like a stand-up comedy set, Noah—who is departing the political satire series later this year—focused his attention on edgelord and aspiring comic Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition.Calling Musk “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah explained how, “For months now, Musk has said that he wanted to own Twitter. And the reason he wanted to own Twitter is because he wanted to make...
Twitter owner Elon Musk tells Stephen King the site needs charge for 'blue tick'
Elon Musk insists Twitter needs to charge for its "blue tick" to battle "bots and trolls". The Tesla boss - who completed his $44 billion takeover of the platform last week - is looking to charge users to have a blue tick on their account by making verification part of the Twitter Blue subscription, with reports suggesting the fee could go from $4.99 a month to $19.99.
