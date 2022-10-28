ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, MN

myklgr.com

Hwy 68 will reopen from Minneota to Marshall Nov. 4

The Highway 68 Minneota to Marshall project will be completed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 4. Project benefits include enhanced safety and repaired drainage. R & G was the contractor for the $9.2 million project. The project included improvements to approximately 11...
MINNEOTA, MN
knuj.net

TWO FIRE CALLS FOR SLEEPY EYE FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called out twice Monday. The first call was to a round baler fire in Leavenworth Township late Monday morning. Chief Ron Zinniel says the baler was a total loss but there was no damage to the field. The second call was for a cattle shed fire on 150th street north of Lake Hanska. Zinniel said Hanska and Comfrey Fire Departments were called for mutual aid with their water tankers. The shed was a total loss and 30 round bales were destroyed but there were no cattle lost and no injuries in either fire. Cause of both fires are under investigation.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
myklgr.com

Brown County sets burning restrictions starting Wednesday morning

Effective Wednesday November 2, at 8:00 AM until further notice, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and fire chiefs have issued BURNING RESTRICTIONS for all of Brown County. NO OPEN BURNING OF CRP LAND AND/OR DITCHES OR BRUSH PILES IS PERMITTED. Recreational camp fires are permitted. Recreational camp fires must...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Windom woman injured in Cottonwood County collision Monday

A Windom was injured in a Cottonwood County collision Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 31 Marcia Kay Hormig, age 61, of Windom, was eastbound on 3rd Avenue in Windom, and Tam La Say, age 25, of Okabena, was southbound on Highway 60. At about 2:30 p.m. their vehicles collided at the intersection of those roads.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Shetek in Murray County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Lake Shetek, near Currie in Murray County. Lake Shetek is connected downstream by a meandering stream channel to Lake Sarah, where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2018. The DNR is considering which of several other water bodies connected to Lake Shetek might also be listed for zebra mussels.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County residents encouraged to join in Operation Green Light Nov. 7 – 13

For Veterans Day, Redwood County has announced that county buildings will be lit with green lights from Monday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light. In addition to county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
willmarradio.com

Granite Falls power plant imploded

(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
GRANITE FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash near Alexandria

(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KELOLAND TV

Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
knuj.net

SATURDAY CORN FIELD FIRE

The New Ulm and Hanska Fire Departments were called out Saturday afternoon at 4:04 for a corn field fire on County Road 24 about 1 ½ miles west of Highway 15. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho says it appears the fire had started in a ditch and spread to a nearby corn field as well as a grove and hay bales near the grove. Fire crews were on scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Macho is urging citizens to be aware of the very dry conditions and to avoid burning of any kind.
NEW ULM, MN
myklgr.com

ThanksGIVING

KLGR and Tersteegs in Redwood Falls are teaming up this Thanksgiving season to help out 5 deserving families in our communities. Tersteegs will be providing 5 turkey dinners with all the fixings for 5 families throughout our listening area. You can help us celebrate this time of giving by nominating deserving families in the area. Submissions will be taken until November 17th. Winners will be notified on November 18th.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
knuj.net

CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN

A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
CHASKA, MN
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
GLENCOE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose

MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
MANKATO, MN

