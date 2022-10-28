Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Hwy 68 will reopen from Minneota to Marshall Nov. 4
The Highway 68 Minneota to Marshall project will be completed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 4. Project benefits include enhanced safety and repaired drainage. R & G was the contractor for the $9.2 million project. The project included improvements to approximately 11...
myklgr.com
City of Redwood Falls and DNR collaborate on bringing new fishing pier to Lake Redwood
Next spring, Lake Redwood will have a new fishing pier thanks to a collaboration between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the City of Redwood. The collaboration was approved at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. The agreement calls for the DNR to purchase a 40 foot pier, which...
knuj.net
TWO FIRE CALLS FOR SLEEPY EYE FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called out twice Monday. The first call was to a round baler fire in Leavenworth Township late Monday morning. Chief Ron Zinniel says the baler was a total loss but there was no damage to the field. The second call was for a cattle shed fire on 150th street north of Lake Hanska. Zinniel said Hanska and Comfrey Fire Departments were called for mutual aid with their water tankers. The shed was a total loss and 30 round bales were destroyed but there were no cattle lost and no injuries in either fire. Cause of both fires are under investigation.
myklgr.com
Brown County sets burning restrictions starting Wednesday morning
Effective Wednesday November 2, at 8:00 AM until further notice, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and fire chiefs have issued BURNING RESTRICTIONS for all of Brown County. NO OPEN BURNING OF CRP LAND AND/OR DITCHES OR BRUSH PILES IS PERMITTED. Recreational camp fires are permitted. Recreational camp fires must...
myklgr.com
Windom woman injured in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom was injured in a Cottonwood County collision Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 31 Marcia Kay Hormig, age 61, of Windom, was eastbound on 3rd Avenue in Windom, and Tam La Say, age 25, of Okabena, was southbound on Highway 60. At about 2:30 p.m. their vehicles collided at the intersection of those roads.
myklgr.com
Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Shetek in Murray County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Lake Shetek, near Currie in Murray County. Lake Shetek is connected downstream by a meandering stream channel to Lake Sarah, where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2018. The DNR is considering which of several other water bodies connected to Lake Shetek might also be listed for zebra mussels.
Two From Alexandria Hurt in Crash Involving a Tractor
LOWRY (WJON News) -- Two people from Alexandria were hurt in a crash in Pope County early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry. The Minnesota State Patrol says a tractor going north and an SUV going south collided on Highway...
myklgr.com
Redwood County residents encouraged to join in Operation Green Light Nov. 7 – 13
For Veterans Day, Redwood County has announced that county buildings will be lit with green lights from Monday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light. In addition to county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light.
gowatertown.net
Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Watch: Former Granite Falls coal plant demolished in controlled implosion
A former coal plant in Granite Falls that was in operation for more than 60 years was demolished in a controlled implosion. Xcel Energy's Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, located at 4064 Hwy 212 E., was blown up Thursday. It was retired in 2009 as the company switched its focus towards cleaner energy production.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
knuj.net
SATURDAY CORN FIELD FIRE
The New Ulm and Hanska Fire Departments were called out Saturday afternoon at 4:04 for a corn field fire on County Road 24 about 1 ½ miles west of Highway 15. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho says it appears the fire had started in a ditch and spread to a nearby corn field as well as a grove and hay bales near the grove. Fire crews were on scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Macho is urging citizens to be aware of the very dry conditions and to avoid burning of any kind.
myklgr.com
ThanksGIVING
KLGR and Tersteegs in Redwood Falls are teaming up this Thanksgiving season to help out 5 deserving families in our communities. Tersteegs will be providing 5 turkey dinners with all the fixings for 5 families throughout our listening area. You can help us celebrate this time of giving by nominating deserving families in the area. Submissions will be taken until November 17th. Winners will be notified on November 18th.
Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota
A Minnesota, man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Eric Dalle, of Edgerton, Minnesota, died in the crash on MN Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m., with Dalle heading south in a Dodge Durango when...
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
