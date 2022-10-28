ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin’s house

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York say a man has been arrested with the gun that was used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Eighteen-year-old Noah Green was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says Green’s possible involvement in the Oct. 9 drive-by shooting outside Zeldin’s house is still being investigated. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in the shooting. A phone message was left with Green’s attorney at the Legal Aid Society on Tuesday. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor of New York.
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Fervor is running high on both sides. Addia Wuchner, the chairwoman of the pro-amendment Yes for Life Alliance, calls it a pivotal moment. Yet abortion-rights supporters say the legislature’s hardline stand against abortion is why constitutional protections are necessary. The statewide vote comes when most abortions in Kentucky are on hold amid a court battle over a state law that triggered a near-total ban on abortion.
