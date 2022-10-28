Read full article on original website
Prayers and well wishes for beloved local football coach who collapsed during game
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Prayers and well wishes tonight after Burke County football coach Eric Parker collapsed at a game in Wayne County last night. Parker collapsed on the field during the first half of the Bears’ game. Tonight the community is coming together in prayer for him. Parker was taken by ambulance, then airlifted […]
harlemworldmagazine.com
Rev. Calvin O. Butts, Father, Husband, And Pastor Of Abyssinian Development Church In Harlem, 1949-2022
Rev. Calvin Otis Butts III, July 19, 1949 – October 28, 2022, was an academic administrator and a senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, which historically is NYC’s largest black church in Harlem, NY. Butts lead the Abyssinian Development Corporation, which focuses on Harlem, and was president...
wfxg.com
May Park Community Center celebrates Boo-Laween Trunk or Treat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Boo-Laween returns! The May Park Community Center brought back the free Halloween event to celebrate the spooky fun with others. No tricks, rather trunks and treats at May Park Community Center Monday night. "The community called and asked can we do it again this year? So,...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Election spotlight with Richmond County Dist. 7 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top leader on the school board is facing opposition to his seat tonight. This comes as months of ITEAM reports have exposed disorder and dysfunction within Richmond County schools. A failing district repeatedly at the bottom of the barrel for student achievement statewide. We’ve been...
wgac.com
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
Bridge renaming from Jefferson Davis draws opponents
The renaming of a new pedestrian bridge has some ready to go to battle.
WRDW-TV
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
Baby survives with help of new, life-saving machine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new baby, Vera, home soon. The family leaves Children’s Hospital of Georgia with a new lease on life after earth shattering news right after delivery. “When she was born she just wasn’t breathing right,” Laura said alongside her husband at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. […]
14-year-old student hit by vehicle outside Evans High School
EVANS — A 14-year-old student who was walking to school was hit by a car driven by another student Monday morning. The pedestrian was crossing the street on Cox Road at Knight’s Way, school officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the student, who sustained...
WRDW-TV
Separate gifts offer a $120,000 lift to local college students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Donations from a family well-known in local business as well as Dominion Energy will be helping college students complete their education on both sides of the Savannah River. Augusta University. Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
WRDW-TV
Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
RCSO searching for missing 12-year old girl
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Road on November 1st at 1:15 a.m. Silverdale Road runs between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road in South Augusta. Authorities say she […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers were arrested over separate weapon incidents at Augusta schools, according to authorities. Kayla Amani Miller, 17, was arrested Monday at Westside High School for having a knife and stun gun on school grounds, according to authorities. An arrest warrant states that Miller had a...
Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested over fit of gunfire at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted for several months in connection with a shooting incident. No one was injured in the shooting, but Lamar Kelly, 38, is being held in Richmond County jail on two counts of aggravated assault after his arrest Monday, according to jail records. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
WRDW-TV
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
