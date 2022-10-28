AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted for several months in connection with a shooting incident. No one was injured in the shooting, but Lamar Kelly, 38, is being held in Richmond County jail on two counts of aggravated assault after his arrest Monday, according to jail records. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.

