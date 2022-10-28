ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem, GA

wfxg.com

May Park Community Center celebrates Boo-Laween Trunk or Treat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Boo-Laween returns! The May Park Community Center brought back the free Halloween event to celebrate the spooky fun with others. No tricks, rather trunks and treats at May Park Community Center Monday night. "The community called and asked can we do it again this year? So,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School

A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Baby survives with help of new, life-saving machine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new baby, Vera, home soon. The family leaves Children’s Hospital of Georgia with a new lease on life after earth shattering news right after delivery. “When she was born she just wasn’t breathing right,” Laura said alongside her husband at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Separate gifts offer a $120,000 lift to local college students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Donations from a family well-known in local business as well as Dominion Energy will be helping college students complete their education on both sides of the Savannah River. Augusta University. Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing 12-year old girl

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Road on November 1st at 1:15 a.m. Silverdale Road runs between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road in South Augusta. Authorities say she […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers were arrested over separate weapon incidents at Augusta schools, according to authorities. Kayla Amani Miller, 17, was arrested Monday at Westside High School for having a knife and stun gun on school grounds, according to authorities. An arrest warrant states that Miller had a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested over fit of gunfire at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted for several months in connection with a shooting incident. No one was injured in the shooting, but Lamar Kelly, 38, is being held in Richmond County jail on two counts of aggravated assault after his arrest Monday, according to jail records. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WARREN COUNTY, GA

