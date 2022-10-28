Read full article on original website
Hwy 68 will reopen from Minneota to Marshall Nov. 4
The Highway 68 Minneota to Marshall project will be completed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 4. Project benefits include enhanced safety and repaired drainage. R & G was the contractor for the $9.2 million project. The project included improvements to approximately 11...
Renville County parks closed to traffic during deer firearm season
Renville County announced Wednesday that due to deer firearm season, park gates will be closed to vehicles beginning Friday, Nov. 4. Gates will re-open Monday, November 14. Beaver Falls and Skalbekken horse camps, Vicksburg main shelter area, and Lake Allie remain open. The Parks Archery Hunt runs from November 1...
City of Redwood Falls and DNR collaborate on bringing new fishing pier to Lake Redwood
Next spring, Lake Redwood will have a new fishing pier thanks to a collaboration between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the City of Redwood. The collaboration was approved at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. The agreement calls for the DNR to purchase a 40 foot pier, which...
Windom woman injured in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom was injured in a Cottonwood County collision Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 31 Marcia Kay Hormig, age 61, of Windom, was eastbound on 3rd Avenue in Windom, and Tam La Say, age 25, of Okabena, was southbound on Highway 60. At about 2:30 p.m. their vehicles collided at the intersection of those roads.
Brown County sets burning restrictions starting Wednesday morning
Effective Wednesday November 2, at 8:00 AM until further notice, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and fire chiefs have issued BURNING RESTRICTIONS for all of Brown County. NO OPEN BURNING OF CRP LAND AND/OR DITCHES OR BRUSH PILES IS PERMITTED. Recreational camp fires are permitted. Recreational camp fires must...
Redwood County residents encouraged to join in Operation Green Light Nov. 7 – 13
For Veterans Day, Redwood County has announced that county buildings will be lit with green lights from Monday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light. In addition to county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light.
Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Shetek in Murray County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Lake Shetek, near Currie in Murray County. Lake Shetek is connected downstream by a meandering stream channel to Lake Sarah, where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2018. The DNR is considering which of several other water bodies connected to Lake Shetek might also be listed for zebra mussels.
ThanksGIVING
KLGR and Tersteegs in Redwood Falls are teaming up this Thanksgiving season to help out 5 deserving families in our communities. Tersteegs will be providing 5 turkey dinners with all the fixings for 5 families throughout our listening area. You can help us celebrate this time of giving by nominating deserving families in the area. Submissions will be taken until November 17th. Winners will be notified on November 18th.
Doris Marlene Holm
Doris Marlene Holm, age 88, of Renville, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
