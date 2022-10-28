KLGR and Tersteegs in Redwood Falls are teaming up this Thanksgiving season to help out 5 deserving families in our communities. Tersteegs will be providing 5 turkey dinners with all the fixings for 5 families throughout our listening area. You can help us celebrate this time of giving by nominating deserving families in the area. Submissions will be taken until November 17th. Winners will be notified on November 18th.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO