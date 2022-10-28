Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The cheating scandal at a Cleveland-area walleye tournament has apparently led to some local consequences. The Rossford Walleye Roundup has been canceled for 2023 after the loss of the tournament’s primary sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Rossford mayor Neil Mackinnon III says the decision to cancel...
13abc.com
Toledo considers having Tam-O-Shanter run Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next time you hit the ice at Toledo’s Ottawa Park skating rink it might be run by another group. In an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoors rinks, the city of Toledo is looking to Sylvania. In the next few weeks Toledo city council will consider having Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania oversee the operations.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday to vote on the employment of the City Auditor and moved to suspend him for 30 days before reviewing his job performance and duties. The deliberations over the auditor’s employment also sparked a motion to remove the council president.
13abc.com
Honor Flight volunteer taking first trip to D.C. as honored veteran
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures of Jerry Newman give a snapshot of his two tours in Vietnam. Newman served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was an electronics technician, working on radios and communications towers. “We got rocketed a few times and shot at by the V.C. and...
13abc.com
Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers for Christmas season
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers this Christmas season. Those wishing to volunteer to ring a kettle bell in Lucas and Wood Counties may sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact Laura Henthorn via email at Laura.Henthorn@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419-241-1138, ext. 105. Please ask about other volunteer opportunities this Christmas season.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Dia De Los Muertos
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks spends time at the Jose Martinez Art Gallery to learn more about Dia De Los Muertos celebration happening in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Affirmative Action
The creator and star of 'Metamorphosis' talks about the new thriller. Jonathon Kimble talks about his new film premiering Nov. 5. American Ballet Theater makes their first trip ever to Toledo. Updated: 5 hours ago. The performance will feature 14 of the top young dancers in the country. Moment of...
13abc.com
University of Toledo Constitutional Law professor weighs in on Affirmative Action
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Affirmative Action in education is in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as justices consider its future. So what does this mean for colleges and universities moving forward?. Affirmative Action is defined as laws, policies, and practices intended to end and correct the effects of a...
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
13abc.com
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo/Lucas County CareNet to help people enroll in both Medicaid or Marketplace health care plans. Our technical producer Eddie shows off his East Harbor Haunted House on the 2300 block of East Harbor Drive. Actor Anthony Michael Hall will host a screening of "Halloween Kills" at the Maumee Indoor Theater,...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council amends legislation for medical debt relief measure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is planning to amend its legislation for its medical debt relief ordinance. According to officials, the council will consider approving an $800,000 plan rather than the original quote of up to $200 million. This change in legislation aligns with the Lucas County Commissioner’s...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
13abc.com
American Ballet Theater makes their first trip ever to Toledo
The creator and star of 'Metamorphosis' talks about the new thriller. Jonathon Kimble talks about his new film premiering Nov. 5. We're kicking off a full month of sailing for adventure on the deep blue sea! It's a working vacation for Dan Smith, discovering how a 220,000-ton ship can safely float, in this week's "Moment of Science". ⬆🚢⬆
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
13abc.com
Fundraiser for Toledo doctors going to help Ukrainian citizens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of Toledo doctors who will be heading to Ukraine on November 5 held a fundraiser at Tekela Mexican restaurant to support their trip Sunday. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing medicine and supplies for the Ukrainians. “It’s very difficult...
13abc.com
Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items. KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:
Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in. According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
